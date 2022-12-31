Women’s Basketball Drops CAA Opener At North Carolina A&T

Next Game: Hampton 1/1/2023 | 2 p.m Jan. 01 (Sun) / 2 pm Hampton

GREENSBORO, NC – Playing in her Hometown for the first time in her Collegiate career, Raven Preston delivered her third double-double, but the freshman’s efforts weren’t enough as the Elon Women’s basketball team fell to North Carolina A&T, 67-50, in both teams’ CAA opener.

With a team-high 12 points and game-high 13 rebounds, Preston joined Shay Burnett as the only Phoenix freshmen to record three double-doubles in the Charlotte Smith era (since 2011-12). Chloe Williams joined Preston in double figures with 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting, but Elon (4-8, 0-1 CAA) failed to eclipse 50 points for the third straight game.

Jazmin Harris led the Aggies (7-5, 1-0) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, good for her fourth double-double of the season. She was joined in double figures by Jordyn Dorsey (14 points), Maleia Bracone (13) and D’Mya Tucker (11) as North Carolina A&T earned its first-ever CAA win.

THE RUNDOWN

Coming off its two worst Offensive performances of the season at the UCF Christmas Classic, the Phoenix came out hot, scoring the game’s first nine points and forcing North Carolina A&T to call its first timeout with 6:25 left in the first quarter. That break proved crucial for the Aggies, who responded with a 10-0 run and ended the period up 16-15.

Williams scored Elon’s first points of the second quarter when she drilled a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark, tying the score at 18. North Carolina A&T Wasted little time reclaiming the lead, though, using a 5-0 run to go up 23-18.

After going scoreless for 3:08, Williams made a jumper to ignite a 6-2 run that pulled the Phoenix within one, but Dorsey drained a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give the Aggies a 28-24 Halftime lead. Elo shot 25% (4-for-16) in the second period.

Evonna McGill needed just 22 seconds to score the first points of the second half, but she picked up her third foul 45 seconds later, forcing her to the bench for the remainder of the period. With the standout center sidelined, North Carolina A&T stretched its lead to as many as eight points, but Williams banked in a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 42-37 Entering the fourth.

Any hopes the Phoenix had of building off Williams' buzzer beater were quickly dashed as the Aggies opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to go up 49-37. Elon pulled within nine twice, but it couldn't get any closer and ultimately dropped its sixth straight game.

NOTES

Over the last eight games, Preston is averaging 16.4 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Williams has scored in double figures in three of the last five games.

Elon won the battle of the boards 35-33.

North Carolina A&T turned 18 Phoenix turnovers into 20 points.

The Aggies went 16-for-22 at the free-throw line, while Elon went 6-for-8.

The Phoenix dropped its third straight CAA opener.

Friday’s game marked the 22nd all-time meeting between Elon and North Carolina A&T but their first as CAA opponents; the Aggies joined the conference in July.

UP NEXT

Elon will host Hampton in its CAA home opener Sunday at Schar Center. Tipoff is set for 2 pm

