Women’s Basketball drops a close one at UIC, 65-62

Next Game: at Murray State 1/20/2023 | 6 P.M Jan. 20 (Fri) / 6 PM at Murray State

CHICAGO — UIC overcame an early, 14-point deficit to beat the Southern Illinois Women’s basketball team on Saturday, 65-62, running off six-straight points in the final minute.

The Salukis (6-9, 3-3) used a couple of big, 9-0 runs in the first half to build a 28-14 lead. SIU point guard Quierra Love hit a driving layup with 6:36 to go in the second quarter that doubled the score.

The Flames (11-6, 3-3) sliced ​​the deficit to 32-24 at halftime and took the lead, 38-37, on a bucket by Josie Filer with 3:04 left in the third.

The game featured 12 lead changes and nine ties, and neither team led by more than five points during the fourth quarter.

With Southern trailing, 57-53, the Dawgs ran off five-straight points on a layup by Shemera Williams followed by a 3-pointer by Drive Holmes that put SIU ahead, 58-57, with 1:06 remaining.

UIC countered with an 8-2 run to seize a 65-60 lead with 0:19 on the clock.

The Salukis had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, though.

Ashley Jones made two free throws with nine seconds left, and after a five-second violation on UIC, Southern took possession for a potential game-tying 3-point try. Instead, Love, was whistled for an Offensive foul with one second left on the clock, giving the ball back to the Flames.

Jones continued her outstanding play for Southern, leading the team with 19 points. She reached double figures for the 16th time in 18 games. Tamara Nard chipped in 10 points for SIU.

The Salukis continue their stretch of four-straight road games with a trip to Murray State next Friday, followed by Belmont on Sunday.