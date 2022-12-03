Women’s Basketball Drops 60-46 Decision at Coast Guard

Next Game: at Amherst 12/5/2022 | 7:00 PM December 05 (Mon) / 7:00 PM at Amherst History

NEW LONDON, Conn. – The Wesleyan Women’s basketball team was downed at Coast Guard, 60-46, on Friday night in non-conference action. With the loss, the Cardinals fall to 4-3 on the season while the Bears improve to 2-5.

Despite holding Coast Guard to 33.3 percent shooting for the game, the Bears hit nine three-pointers compared to just one for the Cardinals who went 1-for-10 from distance for the game. Another key stat came on the boards as Wesleyan outrebounded Coast Guard 44-38 but were outscored 20-9 in second chance points.

Abby Gray ’24 led the Cardinals with her second double-double in the past three games, recording 11 points while matching her career-high with 12 rebounds in 35 minutes. Gray added two blocks to her total while going 5-for-9 from the floor. Olivia Quinn ’26 came off the bench to record 10 points with five rebounds.

Despite trailing 9-2 Midway through the first quarter, Wesleyan found their form with buckets on consecutive possessions from Alana Jones ’24 and Gray. A few minutes later, Madi Gomez ’24 hit a three-pointer before Quinn and Gray scored buckets of their own as the Cardinals closed the first quarter on an 11-2 run, giving Wesleyan a 13-11 lead after one.

Tori DaCosta ’25 and Jones scored on back-to-back possessions as the Cardinals still led by two points early in the second quarter before the Bears closed the frame on a 14-4 run that made it 29-21 Coast Guard at the half.

Those productive possessions at the end of the first half continued into the third quarter for Coast Guard who scored 20 points in the third to extend their lead. The lead grew to as many as 17 points in the second half before the game ultimately ended in a 60-46 Coast Guard triumph.

The Bears were led by Kira Wood who finished with 17 points (6-13 FG) to lead all scorers. Dorothy Stotts came off the bench and went 6-for-14 on her way to 15 points.

Wesleyan is back in action with a trip to nationally-ranked Amherst on Monday for a 7:00 PM tip.