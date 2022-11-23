Women’s Basketball Downs Omaha, 93-71

Next Game: at Xavier 11/25/2022 | 11:00 A.M BED Nov. 25 (Fri) / 11:00 AM at Xavier History

Omaha, Neb. — Juniors Emma Ronsiek (Sioux Falls, SD) and Lauren Jensen (Lakeville, Minn.) combined to score 46 points as #16 Creighton bested Omaha 93-71 on Tuesday, November 22.

The win lifted the Bluejays to 5-0 on the season, while Omaha fell to 3-2.

Lauren Jensen got things going early with 12 points in the first six minutes to help the Bluejays race out to a 15-8 lead with 5:25 remaining in the opening frame. Creighton’s edge stretched to 20-11 with 4:04 left, but the Mavericks scored the final five points of the frame to head into the second quarter down 20-15.

Another strong start in the second quarter saw Creighton push its lead back out to 33-18, getting buckets from four different players. Similar to the opening ten minutes, the Mavericks closed the frame with a burst to make it a 41-30 game at the half.

The third quarter followed suit as junior Morgan Maly (Crete, Neb.) had eight points in less than two minutes to give Creighton a 52-34 lead (6:22), yet Omaha trimmed the Bluejay advantage to 66-52 with before senior Carly Bachelor (Topeka, Kan.), however, drained a three-pointer to beat the buzzer.

Creighton imposed its will over the final 10 minutes, pushing the lead out to as much as 25 points (93-68).

Ronsiek led all scorers with 26 points, while Jensen finished with 20 points in the contest. Maly delivered 18 points and Bachelor posted a double-double with 11 rebounds and 11 points.

Creighton Returns to the court on Friday, November 25 in its BIG EAST Conference opener at Xaiver at 11:00 am