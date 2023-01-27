Women’s Basketball Downs North Florida in River City Rumble

Next Game: at North Florida 1/28/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 28 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLA– Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program competed with North Florida in the River City Rumble in Swisher Thursday night. JU wins comfortably 74-51.

Both teams started scoring slowly early in the first quarter. The Dolphins outscored North Florida 12 to 10. In the second quarter both teams struggled offensively until an And1 from DeShari Graham sparked confidence for Jacksonville. After the spark the Dolphins went on an 11 to 2 run. The Dolphins held on to the momentum the rest of the quarter. A layup from Graham and a three pointer from Jalisa Dunlap continued the lead. Jacksonville led going into Halftime 40–30. The Dolphins outscored the Ospreys 28 to 10.

The Ospreys went on a 7 to 3 run early in the third quarter. Dunlap with back-to-back three pointers extended the lead to 18. Graham also had back-to-back three pointers and put an exclamation on the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter Dunlap dominated with blocked shots and doing what she does best draining three pointers. Dunlap led Jacksonville with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.

The Dolphins take on the Ospreys again on Saturday at 2pm in UNF Arena.

