Women’s Basketball Downs Bethune-Cookman – Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.– Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program wins their third straight game against Bethune-Cookman inside Swisher Gymnasium Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville defeated Bethune Cookman 75-62.

In the first half it was all the Dolphins leading in every stat line. Jacksonville shot 46 percent from the field goal, while Bethune-Cookman shot 29 percent from the field goal. The Dolphins lead into the half 39-29. In the second half the Dolphins continued to keep their foot on the gas. Jacksonville overall totaled 46 points in the paint. In the final quarter, Jacksonville shot 41 percent, while Bethune-Cookman shot 44 percent, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Dolphins. KayKay Hayes ended the afternoon with another double-double 27 points and 10 rebounds. She also collected two assists and two steals.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville travels to South Carolina to take on Presbyterian College at 2:00 PM

