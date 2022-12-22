Women’s Basketball Downed by Utah Trch

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team lost 68-82 against the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the final game of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This was our most complete game of our non-conference season,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “We battled from start to finish. I am really proud of how hard we played for each other and the focus we came into the game with. We needed a few more shots to fall, but we are heading into break knowing we got better as a team!”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions got out to a six-point lead right out of the gate after three-pointers from Mary McGrath and Masyn McWilliams , holding the Trailblazers scoreless for the first three minutes of the first quarter. Things remained tight throughout the duration of the quarter, with neither team having more than a 2-point lead at any given time. The Lions shot well as a team, stringing together a 64.3% shooting percentage. The score was all tied up at 23 a piece heading into the second quarter.

The Trailblazers finally found their footing in the second quarter, going up 40-27 at one point, but the Lions closed things right back up before the half. The Lions only trailed by six right before the half, with the score sitting at 34-40 after two quarters of play. McGrath and Devin Fuhring each contributed a team-leading nine points, while McWilliams knocked down seven total and Alana Striverson was next in line with five.

Lindenwood kept fighting to regain the lead, but Utah Tech continued to knock down their shots. The Lions trailed 49-60 at the end of the third, looking to make up just a mere 11 points during the fourth.

The deficit proved to be too large for the Lions to overcome, however, as Utah Tech was able to see their lead through to the final whistle. McGrath would end the night still atop the Lions’ Leaderboard in multiple categories, knocking down 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, which made for the Lions’ first double double of the season. The sophomore standout shot 8-11 from the floor and also added two assists and three steals.

“Statistically we out rebounded them,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “Offensively & overall. We had more FT attempts then them. We had 22 assists. We had 4 players score in double digits. 8 steals as a team.”

GAME LEADERS

Mary McGrath – 17 P, 10 RB, 2 A, 3 ST

Masyn McWilliams – 15 P, 5 RB, 4 A, 3 ST

Devin Fuhring – 12 P, 1 A

UP NEXT

The Lions will open up conference play on Thursday, December 29 at Eastern Illinois at 5:00 pm