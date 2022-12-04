Women’s Basketball Downed by Tulsa

Next Game: Northern Illinois University 12/12/2022 | 7:00 PM December 12 (Mon) / 7:00 PM Northern Illinois University History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team lost 46-79 to Tulsa on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It wasn’t our best performance today,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “Through these Moments we find out a lot about ourselves. I truly believe this Squad has what it takes to persevere & overcome, and we will do just that.”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions looked to hand the Golden Hurricane their first loss on their home court, extending their non-conference road campaign with today’s matchup.

The first quarter worked in favor of the home team, however, as Tulsa started knocking down shots early to gain a 12-point lead before the second quarter, going up 9-17 against the visiting Lions.

More Golden Hurricane dominance would come in the second quarter, forcing Lindenwood to play the majority of their offense on the outside as Tulsa held down the fort inside the paint. Emily Benzschawel made up most of the points in the first half, draining two three pointers to lead the Lions with six total points. Mary McGrath was Lindenwood’s strongest defender, posting a team-leading four total rebounds.

Devin Fuhring also finally got her first minutes of the season towards the beginning of the second quarter, knocking down a free throw after instantly becoming involved in the play.

Both teams were deadlocked at seven points a piece throughout the opening minutes of the third quarter, with the Lions coming back out looking to close the gap as quickly as possible. Tulsa was able to extend their lead, however, going up 24-56 with 1:59 remaining in the third. Lindenwood kept fighting regardless, putting up 14 total points in the third as opposed to Tulsa’s 23, and things would stand at 29-58 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter consisted of more Offensive pressure from Tulsa, but Benzschawel kept heating up despite the Lions’ large point deficit. The senior would end the game shooting 8-14 from the floor and 4-7 from behind the arc, leading Lindenwood with an impressive 20 points during her 25 minutes played.

GAME LEADERS

Emily Benzschawel – 20 P, 3 RB

Paige Craft – 8 P, 2 RB, 1 A

Mary McGrath – 7 P, 7 RB, 1 A

UP NEXT

The Lions will finally be back home in Hyland Arena for their next game, which will be on Monday, December 12 against Northern Illinois at 7:00 pm