Women’s Basketball Downed by South Dakota State in Second Round of Battle4Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — The Rutgers Women’s basketball team (3-3) fell to RV/RV South Dakota State on Sunday evening, 75-56, in the second round of Battle4Atlantis.
Despite the decision, Kaylene Smikle had a career day, netting 22 points and five three-pointers to lead the Scarlet Knights.
How it Happened
- The teams traded scores to start off the contest, as Sidibe, Cornwell and Carter netted points.
Awa is feelin’ it early!
- South Dakota State shot well from the field, hitting a pair of early three’s to take the 14-6 edge at the 4:35 media timeout.
- Out of the stop, Smikle cashed in a big three-point play followed by a shot from deep to cut the deficit to three points, 14-11.
THREE 👏 POINT 👏 PLAY 👏
- With just under 40 seconds to play, both teams went over three minutes without finding a bucket. The Jack Rabbits ended the drought with free throws while Smikle hit a three just before the buzzer. South Dakota State ended the first quarter with a slight 16-14 lead.
- The Jack Rabbits started off scoring in the second quarter, but Smikle stayed aggressive, hitting her second three-pointer of the day on RU’s opening possession. The freshman followed up with another shot from deep to improve to 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to start the game.
Ends the first quarter with a three-pointer ➡️ starts the second quarter with a three-pointer.
Smikle is 3-for-3 from deep!
- The Jack Rabbits retained the lead through the halfway point of the second 10 minutes at the media timeout, 23-22.
- After the break, the team continued to trade baskets, keeping the score within one point through the 2:30 mark.
- The Jacks came on strong to end the opening half, however, scoring five unanswered points to keep the 32-26 advantage.
- Coming out of halftime, South Dakota State scored on their first three possessions to extend their lead, 40-26, forcing a Scarlet Knights’ timeout.
- Brown had the answer though, cashing in on back-to-back layups to put the score within 12.
Strong in the post 💪
KB nets points on back-to-back possessions for RU!
- South Dakota State ended the third in front, 56-34.
- To start off the final period, Lafayette got Rutgers on the board first with a pullup jumper. The Jack Rabbits followed up with consecutive scores to force an early RU timeout.
- Cornwell came out of the stop with another three-point play for the Scarlet Knights followed by a bucket from Smikle to make the score 64-44.
- The Jacks went on a 6-0 run through the 3:30 mark. Lafayette ended the stretch with a pair of free throws and Smikle kept it going, hitting her fifth three-pointer of the contest.
LIGHTS OUT.
Knight Notes
- Smikle set career highs with 22 points and five three-pointers. She also became the first Scarlet Knight this season to reach 20+ points this campaign.
- RU has been solid from the Charity stripe through the first six contests of the season, with a 73.6 percent overall shooting percentage on the season. On Sunday, RU shot 77.8 percent (7-of-9) from the line.
- Rutgers outscore South Dakota State in points off turnovers (13-10), off fast breaks (7-6) and from the bench (31-18).
Next Up
Rutgers will play its third and final contest in the Battle4Atlantis Tournament on Monday, Nov. 21. The team will play either No. 3/5 Texas or No. 6/4 Louisville at 5 pm or 7:30 pm
Follow Along
