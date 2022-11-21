Women’s Basketball Downed by South Dakota State in Second Round of Battle4Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — The Rutgers Women’s basketball team (3-3) fell to RV/RV South Dakota State on Sunday evening, 75-56, in the second round of Battle4Atlantis.

Despite the decision, Kaylene Smikle had a career day, netting 22 points and five three-pointers to lead the Scarlet Knights.

How it Happened

The teams traded scores to start off the contest, as Sidibe, Cornwell and Carter netted points.

South Dakota State shot well from the field, hitting a pair of early three’s to take the 14-6 edge at the 4:35 media timeout.

Out of the stop, Smikle cashed in a big three-point play followed by a shot from deep to cut the deficit to three points, 14-11.

With just under 40 seconds to play, both teams went over three minutes without finding a bucket. The Jack Rabbits ended the drought with free throws while Smikle hit a three just before the buzzer. South Dakota State ended the first quarter with a slight 16-14 lead.

The Jack Rabbits started off scoring in the second quarter, but Smikle stayed aggressive, hitting her second three-pointer of the day on RU’s opening possession. The freshman followed up with another shot from deep to improve to 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to start the game.

Ends the first quarter with a three-pointer ➡️ starts the second quarter with a three-pointer. 📻 https://t.co/anH9S2LTGy

📺 https://t.co/uMCMWokVsU

📊 https://t.co/gm0kOQAeKn#GoRU | #RUWBB pic.twitter.com/GWhKxiDWms — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) November 20, 2022

The Jack Rabbits retained the lead through the halfway point of the second 10 minutes at the media timeout, 23-22.

After the break, the team continued to trade baskets, keeping the score within one point through the 2:30 mark.

The Jacks came on strong to end the opening half, however, scoring five unanswered points to keep the 32-26 advantage.

Coming out of halftime, South Dakota State scored on their first three possessions to extend their lead, 40-26, forcing a Scarlet Knights’ timeout.

Brown had the answer though, cashing in on back-to-back layups to put the score within 12.

Strong in the post 💪 KB nets points on back-to-back possessions for RU! 📻 https://t.co/anH9S2LTGy

📺 https://t.co/uMCMWokVsU

📊 https://t.co/gm0kOQAeKn#GoRU | #RUWBB pic.twitter.com/7aNmZOYtfm — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) November 20, 2022

South Dakota State ended the third in front, 56-34.

To start off the final period, Lafayette got Rutgers on the board first with a pullup jumper. The Jack Rabbits followed up with consecutive scores to force an early RU timeout.

Cornwell came out of the stop with another three-point play for the Scarlet Knights followed by a bucket from Smikle to make the score 64-44.

The Jacks went on a 6-0 run through the 3:30 mark. Lafayette ended the stretch with a pair of free throws and Smikle kept it going, hitting her fifth three-pointer of the contest.

Knight Notes

Smikle set career highs with 22 points and five three-pointers. She also became the first Scarlet Knight this season to reach 20+ points this campaign.

RU has been solid from the Charity stripe through the first six contests of the season, with a 73.6 percent overall shooting percentage on the season. On Sunday, RU shot 77.8 percent (7-of-9) from the line.

Rutgers outscore South Dakota State in points off turnovers (13-10), off fast breaks (7-6) and from the bench (31-18).

Next Up

Rutgers will play its third and final contest in the Battle4Atlantis Tournament on Monday, Nov. 21. The team will play either No. 3/5 Texas or No. 6/4 Louisville at 5 pm or 7:30 pm

Follow Along

Follow Rutgers Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@RutgersWBB) for all the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersWBB). For all Rutgers Athletics news follow us on Twitter(@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, please download the Gameday App.

– RU –