Women’s Basketball Downed by No. 6/6 Indiana

Next Game: Badger State 2/5/2023 | 2:00 PM B1G+ February 05 (Sun) / 2:00 PM Badger State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Despite leading at the end of the first quarter, the Rutgers Women’s basketball team (9-14, 3-8 B1G) fell to No. 6/6 Indiana (20-1, 10-1 B1G) on the road, Sunday afternoon.

Kaylene Smikle paced the Scarlet Knights for the 14th time this season, netting 25 points. Kai Carter also reached double digits with 13 points.

The Hoosiers and RU matched each other off the glass with 28 rebounds each. Awa Sidibe led the way for Rutgers with five boards. Sidibe also topped the stats with three assists.

All eight Scarlet Knights recorded at least two rebounds and two points apiece.

How it Happened

Rutgers got out to a quick start as Sidibe found the basket in the opening seconds. She added another score on Rutgers’ next possession to give the team an early 4-2 lead. Indiana tied things up at the 4:27 mark.

The two teams went onto trade trips up and down the floor just before the Midway point of the period as the Scarlet Knights led by one after a driving layup from Smikle, 11-10. The Hoosiers added a field goal of their own to overtake the 12-11 edge right before the 4:16 media timeout.

Out of the stop, IU secured a quick two points before Abby Streeter added a three-pointer to tie things up 14-14. Smikle added a layup to give RU the 16-14 advantage.

Indiana answered with a three-point play to get back in front, 17-16, with just over two minutes to play.

Rutgers ended the first 10 minutes on a 6-0 run thanks to points from Sidibe, Smikle and Chyna Cornwell to take the 22-17 edge into the second quarter.

The Hoosiers came out on the Offensive in the second, outscoring the Scarlet Knights 6-2 in the opening two minutes to put the contest back within one point, 24-23, and force a timeout.

Out of the break, IU continued their run, adding a three-pointer and a layup to go ahead, 28-24. Sidibe added a basket, but Indiana kept piling it on with another three-point play to keep the edge, 31-28.

Smikle netted a putback before the Hoosiers scored four consecutive points to stretch the lead to seven.

With just under four minutes remaining, Brown cashed in on an old fashioned three-point play to make it a one possession game, 36-33. IU responded with a six-point run to widen the gap, 42-35.

The teams stayed even for the remainder of the opening half, trading buckets back and forth. Indiana came out on top by eight points going into the locker room, 50-42.

Both squads started off the third with three-pointers. However, the Hoosiers went on to outscore the Scarlet Knights 6-2 in the following minutes to go ahead and force another timeout. Each team went onto add a layup before the 4:57 media timeout with the score 61-49.

Carter made two free throws out of the stop to put her in double figures and cut the deficit to 12 points. After a pair of scores from Indiana, Carter added her first three of the game to start a 6-0 run for Rutgers.

Indiana broke up the run with back-to-back three-pointers of its own. The Scarlet Knights stayed consistent though, as Bates and Smikle collected layups to make the score 71-61 at the end of the third.

IU started off the final 10-minute span with consecutive scores. Smikle answered with a three-point play and Erica Lafayette followed up with a bucket to avoid the shot clock violation and cut the lead, 78-66.

followed up with a bucket to avoid the shot clock violation and cut the lead, 78-66. The Hoosiers went on another five-point spurt to keep the comfortable 83-66 lead at the 4:58 media timeout.

IU extended its run out of the stop, hitting three shots from the line to stay in control, 86-66. Cornwell made a layup to end the stretch with just over two minutes to go.

With under 1:30 remaining, IU netted five unanswered points to force RU’s third timeout and ultimately close out scoring on the day. The Hoosiers came out on top, 91-68.

Knights Notes

Smikle’s 25 points marks her 11th 20+ point performance as well as her 19th double digit outing this campaign. She has netted 10+ points in the last 11 games and 20+ points in six of her last eight contests.

With three three-pointers on Sunday, Smikle leads the team with 42 makes from behind the arc. She has hit at least one three in all but two games this season.

With 13 points, Carter has now reached double-digits in the past four games.



Rutgers committed just 14 turnovers against Indiana, its lowest total in Big Ten play this season.

For the 12th time this season, Rutgers has outrebounded or equaled its opponent. The Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers grabbed 28 off the glass.

Rutgers earned more points in the paint, 50-46, more second chance points, 16-11, and more bench points, 27-12, than Penn State.

Next Up

Rutgers will return to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5 to face Wisconsin at 2 pm RU will celebrate Play4Kay during the contest and encourages everyone to wear pink!

Follow Along

Follow Rutgers Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@RutgersWBB) for all the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersWBB). For all Rutgers Athletics news follow us on Twitter(@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, please download the Gameday App.

– RU –