Women’s Basketball Downed by Mitchell, 85-75

NEW LONDON, CT.- The Wesleyan Women’s basketball team was downed 85-75 Thursday night in New London at the hands of Mitchell College. The Mariners used a strong defensive 2n.d quarter to take a commanding 14-point advantage into the break. Wesleyan went on a handful of short runs to cut the deficit into single digits, but Mitchell was able to hang on for a non-conference win. Wesleyan drops their final road non-conference game of the regular season to fall to 5-9. Mitchell Picks up win number seven, creeping closer to .500 at 7-8.

Maggie Lee ’23 was efficient in the loss, going for 21 points on 7/15 from the field. She was especially effective from beyond the arc, cashing in on four of her seven attempts, her second time hitting four Threes this season. Lee was also a factor on the boards, bringing down a team-high eight rebounds. Brooke Guiffre ’23 was the other starter in double figures, putting through 14 points (5/14 FG), six rebounds, and four assists in the losing effort.

Maggie Smith ’25 was a spark off the bench for the Cardinals in her first action of the year. The sophomore center put up 12 points on a perfect 4/4 from the field, bringing in six rebounds while deterring shots at the rim. Alana Jones ’24 contributed a career-high eight assists at the point guard spot to go along with nine points (3/7 FG).

Amina Wiley opened up the game with an inside score for the Mariners, which was quickly answered with a Lee triple to give the Cardinals the 3-2 lead. Their lead would last 16 seconds, with a Mitchell free throw at the 8:53 mark tying the game back at three. The Mariners would not let the Cardinals hold a lead for the rest of the contest. A 10-0 Mitchell run late in the 1stSt extended their lead to 13, capped off by a Jamya Beddoe three pointer. Wesleyan came storming back to end the first period of play, trimming the deficit to two behind a pair of Smith layups inside.

The second quarter started slowly with the first basket being scored two minutes in once again by Wiley to grow the Mariners lead to four. Midway through the 2n.d quarter, Tori DaCosta ’25 capitalized in the paint that would get the Cardinals the closest they would get the rest of the game, trailing by three. Mitchell would close the quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 14-point lead into the Halftime break.

A Lee three pointer followed by a DaCosta layup gave the Cardinals a little momentum to start the second half, but the Mariners were quick to respond as they were all day, upping the lead right back to 12 at the 7:28 mark. Another Lee triple trimmed the Wesleyan deficit back into single figures, but once again the Mariners responded with a run. This time it was a 7-2 mini-run to keep the Cardinals at bay. Wesleyan had one last run in them to end the quarter, with Madi Gomez ’24 nailing a three pointer to make it a four-point game. Mitchell was able to put together a pair of buckets to end the 3rdto take a 59-51 lead into the final 10 minutes.

The scoring for the Cardinals in the 4thth once again began with a Lee trey, and it was back within single digits. Beddoe and the Mariners were able to control the 4th the rest of the way keeping the Cardinals at an arm’s reach. She hit a three of her own Midway through the period to get back up 12 and Mitchell would control the game from there. Wesleyan would fall in their final non-conference road game of the regular season 85-75.

Mitchell won behind strong ball pressure and the ability to turn the Cardinals over. The Mariners forced 26 Wesleyan turnovers that turned into 27 points off turnovers. Mitchell wanted to get out and play in transition, capitalizing when they did with 18 of their 85 points on the break. Mitchell was led in scoring by Dede Stevenson who piled in 20 points (6/13 FG), three assists, and three steals. Wesleyan finished the night shooting 42.6% from the field and 8/21 from behind the arc. Mitchell knocked down 31/71 shots (43.7%) and eight of 25 of their shots from beyond the arc.

Wesleyan will return to the court Sunday January 15th where they will travel to Connecticut College to take on the Camels in a NESCAC showdown.