Women’s Basketball Downed by #22 Villanova, 73-57

Omaha, Neb. — A cold first quarter dug too deep of a hole as the Creighton Women’s basketball team suffered a 73-57 loss to #22 Villanova on Friday, January 20.

The loss moved the Bluejays to 12-6 on the season and 6-4 in BIG EAST play, while Villanova climbed to 18-3 overall and 9-1 in conference action.

The first quarter was the difference in the game as Villanova went 10-of-15 from the field (66.7%), while the Bluejays were held to 0-for-15 (0%) to fall behind 26-6 after ten minutes. The second quarter improved, but the Bluejays were down 46-19 at the half, shooting 4-of-28 (14.3%).

Creighton found its rhythm in the second half, going 13-for-23 (56.5%) in the final 20 minutes, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Four Bluejays finished in double figures as Juniors Lauren Jensen (Lakeville, Minn.), Morgan Maly (Crete, Neb.) and senior Carly Bachelor (Topeka, Kan.) all delivered 11 points, while junior Mallory Brake (Hastings, Minn.) finished with 10 points.

Villanova got a game-high 23 points from Maddy Siegrist to set the Villanova scoring record with 2,414 career points. Lucy Olsen and Maddie Burke also delivered 19 and 15 points respectively for the Wildcats.

Creighton Returns to the Hardwood on Tuesday, January 24 as the Bluejays travel to Providence to face the Friars.