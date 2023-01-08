Women’s Basketball Disposes Of Cornell, 70-48

Next Game: Hartford 1/12/2023 | 6:00 P.M Jan. 12 (Thu) / 6:00 PM Hartford

PRINCETON – The Princeton Women’s Basketball Team shot over 53 percent from the floor in a 70-48 Takedown over the Cornell Big Red at Jadwin Gym on Saturday afternoon.

Madison St. Rose tied the game high with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and two steals. Julia Cunningham added 13 points and six helpers while Kaitlyn Chen also reached double figures (13) in the win for Princeton. The home team had 10 different scorers.

The Tigers scored the first seven points and 16 of the first 19 before doubling up the Big Red, 24-12, after the first quarter. Princeton made 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) in that stretch with Cunningham and St. Rose combining for 15 points.

Cornell registered the first six points of the second stanza, but Princeton countered with seven straight to extend the lead back to 13, 31-18. Head Coach Carla Berube ‘s unit eventually held a 37-28 advantage at halftime.

Princeton began the second half with a 17-4 push that put it up 22, 54-32, with a minute to go in the third quarter and was never threatened the rest of the way.

The Tigers improve to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Ivy League while Cornell drops to 8-8 this season and 1-2 in the conference. Princeton will welcome Hartford in the final non-conference battle of the season on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6 pm