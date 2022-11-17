WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DEFEATS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, 80-76

Next Game: Ohio 11/20/2022 | 2:00 PM ESPN+ Nov. 20 (Sun) / 2:00 PM Ohio History

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The IUPUI Women’s basketball team kept their momentum going with a win on the road at Southern Illinois on Wednesday night, 80-76. Five Jaguars scored in double figures in the win over the Salukis.

“We were a little inconsistent with our defense today, but I was very proud of our team for finding a way to win on the road,” said head Coach Kate Bruce . “Offensively, we did a great job of sharing the basketball and creating easy shots for each other. We are continuing to build chemistry and working to get better every game.”

Natalie Andersen opened the first quarter with back-to-back threes followed by Ali Berg with a three to set the tone early, but the Salukis fought back to stay in the game. The Jags were on top after one quarter, 16-10, but were down at the half 39-35.

IUPUI fell behind in the back-and-forth battle, 57-53 after the third quarter. The Jags and Salukis traded the lead eight different times in the fourth quarter with IUPUI taking the lead with a three from Berg, 74-71 with less than a minute left to go. Southern Illinois kept it close with a layup and three, but the Jags tacked onto the lead with four free throws from Andersen and two free throws from Destiny Perkins sealing the win at 80-76.

The Jags shot 48.1 percent from the floor (25-for-52) and 50.0 percent from behind the arc (13-for-26). The IUPUI defense forced ten turnovers with five steals.

Berg led the Jaguar offense with 16 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-6 behind the three-point line. Andersen followed 13 points while Rachel Kent , Destiny Perkins and Logan Lewis all added 12 points. Jazmyn Turner collected eight boards for the Jags.

IUPUI will return to Indy to face the Ohio Bobcats in the Jungle on Sunday, Nov. 20 with tipoff at 2:00 PM on ESPN+. The Jags will celebrate their Alumni during the game.