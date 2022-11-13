Women’s Basketball Defeats SEMO, Improves to 3-0

Next Game: Western Kentucky 11/14/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 14 (Mon) / 7 pm Western Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Women’s basketball team expanded its winning streak to three on Sunday afternoon after topping SEMO, 62-50, at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou was led offensively by a group of four Tigers, all of whom contributed double-digit performances.

Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) was the team leader with 13 points, shooting 43% from the floor.

Fellow senior Lauren Hansen (Long Island, NY) matched the energy tallying 12 points, half of which came from the free throw line where she went a perfect 6-for-6.

Freshman Ashton Judd (West Plains, Mo.) added 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench to mark back-to-back games with double digits for the first time in her career.

To top it off, junior guard Sara-Rose Smith knocked down 10 points, four of which came in the final quarter. The Tigers put the game away with a fourth quarter surge going on a 12-2 run.

Graduate guard Haley Troup (Indianapolis, Ind.) anchored Missouri’s defense, collecting eight defensive rebounds with a total of nine during the contest to mark a career-high, breaking her previous record of six against Arkansas (3/3/2022).

The Tigers limited SEMO to only four second-chance points in the span of the entire game, locking down the paint.

TURNING POINT

Missouri opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run, extending their lead to 14 points before the Redhawks scored again five minutes into the quarter. The momentum was created late in the third quarter when freshman Ashton Judd contributed five straight points to Mizzou’s lead before heading into the final quarter.

TOP TIGERS

Hayley Frank led the team with 13 points, shooting 43% from the floor.

led the team with 13 points, shooting 43% from the floor. Lauren Hansen contributed 12 points, while also continuing her perfect free throw percentage this season going 6-6 from the line.

contributed 12 points, while also continuing her perfect free throw percentage this season going 6-6 from the line. Ashton Judd tallied 11 points, marking back-to-back double-digit games for the freshman.

Haley Troup locked down Missouri’s defense grabbing eight defensive boards for a team-high 9 rebounds.

GAME NOTES

Mizzou held SEMO to eight points in the fourth quarter, their fourth time holding their opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter this season.

For the third straight game, the Tigers led after the first quarter, they are outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 49-27 in the opening frames this season.

The Tigers held SEMO to just 15% from behind the arc, the Redhawks’ lowest 3-point percentage all season.

Mizzou has won three straight to open the season for the second year in a row. It is the Tigers’ ninth 3-0 start since the 2002-03 season.

Mizzou limited SEMO to only four second-chance points in the contest

Hayley Troup’s nine rebounds are the most in her Tiger career, eclipsing her previous high of six set against Arkansas on March 3, 2022. She logged career-high rebound number seven with 2:47 left in the 3rd quarter.

Mizzou wasn’t outscored in a single quarter today, marking eight straight quarters that the Tigers have tied or led their opponent.

Missouri dominated the battle down low, out-rebounding SEMO 40-26, and out-scoring the visitors in the paint 34-18.

Hayley Frank (13) Lauren Hansen (12), Ashton Judd (11), and Sara-Rose Smith (10) all logged double-digit points, the first time four Tigers have reached that mark in one game since against Florida (2/27/22).

(13) (12), Ashton Judd (11), and (10) all logged double-digit points, the first time four Tigers have reached that mark in one game since against Florida (2/27/22). Lauren Hansen logged 34 minutes and Hayley Frank logged 30 in the win, the respective totals are season highs for both players.

UP NEXT

The Tigers have a quick turnaround with their next matchup Monday, Nov. 14 against Western Kentucky in Mizzou Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 pm and will be broadcast on SECN+.

For all the latest information on Mizzou Women’s Basketball, please visit MUTigers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.