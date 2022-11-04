Women’s Basketball Defeats Kutztown, 79-48, in Final Preseason Tune-Up

Next Game: NR/RV Yale 11/7/2022 | 5:30 PM Nov. 07 (Mon) / 5:30 PM NR/RV Yale

Bronx, NY – Fordham Women’s basketball is one step closer to the 2022-23 campaign after it defeated Kutztown, 79-48, in an exhibition on Thursday night inside the Rose Hill Gym.

The Rams led for nearly 34 minutes and trailed only in the first 70 seconds as every active player saw the court. It took the hosts the opening period to settle into a rhythm but once they did, they flourished, outscoring the Golden Bears, 32-8, in the second quarter while shooting 57.9% from the field, including 5-of-8 from behind the arc, then added 21 points in the third period before turning to their bench for much of the fourth.

Graduate student Asiah Dingle led all players with 22 points, hitting 7-of-11 shots, 3-of-4 from deep, and 5-of-7 from the line, with six rebounds and four steals across 23 minutes. Anna DeWolfe added 17 points on 50% shooting and tied for the team-lead with four assists with Classmate Sarah Karpell . The frontcourt duo of Kaitlyn Downey and Megan Jonassen combined for 21 rebounds, the former leading with 11 and the latter corralling 10, all before halftime, nine of which came on the Offensive glass, to go with eight points.

Off the bench, Matilda Flood and Faith Pappas led with six points apiece. Flood grabbed nine rebounds, four offensive, while Pappas added two dimes. Both had the team’s Lone blocks. Sophia Sabino led the bench with 18 minutes, points four points and four boards, while Colleen McQuillen chipped in two points and four rebounds. Ashley O’Connor netted five points in 11 minutes, hitting a tough hook shot and a three-pointer, while Kate Deutsch notched two points and two boards in two minutes.

Fordham shot 43.9% overall and 32.0% from downtown with 10 steals, while holding Kutztown to 29.1% overall shooting and 22 turnovers.

The Rams kick off their season on Monday against Yale at 5:30 pm in the first game of a doubleheader with Men’s Basketball. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+ and WFUV.