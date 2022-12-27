Women’s Basketball Defeats Hartford 70-34

Next Game: at University of Maryland Baltimore County 12/29/2022 | 7 p.m December 29 (Thu) / 7 p.m at University of Maryland Baltimore County History

VESTAL, NY – Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks, pacing Binghamton (7-6) to a 70-34 win over Hartford (0-13) in a Women’s basketball non-conference game on Tuesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The contest concluded the Bearcats’ non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 campaign.

Binghamton is now a perfect 6-0 at home this year. It marks the Bearcats’ best start at home to a season since also going 6-0 to start the 2019-20 season.

Coleman shot 7-for-10 from the field, drained a three-point field goal and sank both of her free throws. She has now reached double figures in scoring five times in the past six games and is averaging a career-best 10.4 points per game.

Senior forward Clare Traeger and freshman guard Anna Long each added 11 points. Traeger also added five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Long, meanwhile, also had five rebounds and sank seven of her eight free throw attempts. The 11 points and five rebounds were both career highs for Long.

Binghamton got the separation it needed in the opening 10 minutes, taking a 23-4 lead after the first period. Coleman had eight of her points and Traeger scored five points during that stretch.

From there, the Bearcats cruised to a 38-15 lead at the half and a 50-23 advantage after three periods. Binghamton then closed the game on a 12-0 run.

Eleven of the 13 Binghamton players who were in the game against Hartford got on the scoresheet. The Bearcats shot 45.6 percent from the field (26-57), drained eight three-point field goals and went 10-for-13 from the free throw line (10-13).

“Everyone got to play Tonight and everyone got on the stat sheet whether it was scoring or rebounding,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “I told our team to go out tonight, have fun and keep winning at home.”

Senior guard Denai Bowman tied a career high with seven assists. While she only played 24 minutes against the Hawks, she also added four points, a pair of rebounds and a steal.

Redshirt freshman forward Kaelonn Wilson reached her career high with six points. Redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer also chipped in six points.

Neyeli Dowding led Hartford with 10 points.

Binghamton opens America East play at UMBC next Thursday at 7 pm