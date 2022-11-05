Women’s Basketball Defeats Belmont Abbey In Exhibition

Next Game: at Wake Forest 11/7/2022 | 5 p.m Nov. 07 (Mon) / 5 pm at Wake Forest

ELON, NC — Playing in its final tune-up before Monday’s regular-season opener, the Elon Women’s basketball team made the most of the opportunity, defeating Belmont Abbey 71-50 in Friday’s exhibition at Schar Center.

Evonna McGill recorded a double-double with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes as 11 Phoenix players scored and all 14 saw the floor.

Charlotte Smith . “It feels really good to be in season and playing games. I was very pleased with Evonna’s efficiency. We talked about her commitment to being a double-double player night in and out, and she was able to accomplish that tonight with limited minutes. “Tonight was a great start to the season,” said head coach. “It feels really good to be in season and playing games. I was very pleased with Evonna’s efficiency. We talked about her commitment to being a double-double player night in and out, and she was able to accomplish that tonight with limited minutes. “Our fans were able to see a lot of new faces with our youth on the roster. I thought they had a really good showing!”

THE RUNDOWN

Both teams started slow offensively, shooting a combined 5-for-22 as neither gained much of an advantage over the first 5:45. With the score tied at 13 in the last minute of the first quarter, Chloe Williams provided a spark, forcing a Steal that led to a fastbreak layup and then making another layup to give the Phoenix a 15-13 lead at the end of the period . As it turned out, that proved to be a lead Elon wouldn’t relinquish.

Elon opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run in which McGill scored six points. With 3:40 left in the period, Lenaejha Evans made the Phoenix’s first 3-pointer. Williams then drilled another about a minute later, and Elon ultimately entered Halftime up 31-19. The Phoenix shot 41.2% (7-for-17) in the second quarter, while Belmont Abbey shot 15.8% (3-for-19).

Elon outscored the Crusaders 23-6 over the first 7:36 of the second half en route to a 54-25 lead, its largest of the game. Kameron Doty led the Phoenix with seven points during the stretch.

Despite outscoring Elo 10-1 over the final 2:15 of the third quarter, Belmont Abbey still entered the final period down 55-35. That proved to be too large of a deficit for the Crusaders to overcome, as the Phoenix outscored them 16-15 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

NOTES

McGill’s double-double came in her first game in an Elon uniform since notching her first career double-double in last season’s finale against the College of Charleston.

Although exhibitions don’t count towards career stats, McGill matched her official career high with five Offensive rebounds.

All seven Phoenix newcomers scored, led by Williams, who totaled 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added two steals. Raven Preston followed her with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block as part of a strong all-around effort. Evans, a Rider transfer, chipped in with seven points, Regina Walton scored six, and Aly Wadkovsky, Hannah Dereje and Ruby Willard each had four.

Doty and Diamond Monroe — who both missed all of last season due to injuries — made their Elo debuts. Doty started at point guard and scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and dished out a team-high four assists.

Evans, Ajia James, McGill and Preston rounded out Phoenix’s starting lineup.

After averaging 34.5 rebounds last season, Elon outrebounded Belmont Abbey 54-43.

The Phoenix went 28-of-57 (49.1%) from the field after starting 3-for-15.

UP NEXT

Elon will open the regular season at 5 pm Monday at Wake Forest.

