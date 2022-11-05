Women’s Basketball Defeats Belmont Abbey In Exhibition
ELON, NC — Playing in its final tune-up before Monday’s regular-season opener, the Elon Women’s basketball team made the most of the opportunity, defeating Belmont Abbey 71-50 in Friday’s exhibition at Schar Center.
Evonna McGill recorded a double-double with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes as 11 Phoenix players scored and all 14 saw the floor.
“Tonight was a great start to the season,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “It feels really good to be in season and playing games. I was very pleased with Evonna’s efficiency. We talked about her commitment to being a double-double player night in and out, and she was able to accomplish that tonight with limited minutes.
“Our fans were able to see a lot of new faces with our youth on the roster. I thought they had a really good showing!”
THE RUNDOWN
- Both teams started slow offensively, shooting a combined 5-for-22 as neither gained much of an advantage over the first 5:45. With the score tied at 13 in the last minute of the first quarter, Chloe Williams provided a spark, forcing a Steal that led to a fastbreak layup and then making another layup to give the Phoenix a 15-13 lead at the end of the period . As it turned out, that proved to be a lead Elon wouldn’t relinquish.
- Elon opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run in which McGill scored six points. With 3:40 left in the period, Lenaejha Evans made the Phoenix’s first 3-pointer. Williams then drilled another about a minute later, and Elon ultimately entered Halftime up 31-19. The Phoenix shot 41.2% (7-for-17) in the second quarter, while Belmont Abbey shot 15.8% (3-for-19).
- Elon outscored the Crusaders 23-6 over the first 7:36 of the second half en route to a 54-25 lead, its largest of the game. Kameron Doty led the Phoenix with seven points during the stretch.
- Despite outscoring Elo 10-1 over the final 2:15 of the third quarter, Belmont Abbey still entered the final period down 55-35. That proved to be too large of a deficit for the Crusaders to overcome, as the Phoenix outscored them 16-15 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
NOTES
- McGill’s double-double came in her first game in an Elon uniform since notching her first career double-double in last season’s finale against the College of Charleston.
- Although exhibitions don’t count towards career stats, McGill matched her official career high with five Offensive rebounds.
- All seven Phoenix newcomers scored, led by Williams, who totaled 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added two steals. Raven Preston followed her with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block as part of a strong all-around effort. Evans, a Rider transfer, chipped in with seven points, Regina Walton scored six, and Aly Wadkovsky, Hannah Dereje and Ruby Willard each had four.
- Doty and Diamond Monroe — who both missed all of last season due to injuries — made their Elo debuts. Doty started at point guard and scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and dished out a team-high four assists.
- Evans, Ajia James, McGill and Preston rounded out Phoenix’s starting lineup.
- After averaging 34.5 rebounds last season, Elon outrebounded Belmont Abbey 54-43.
- The Phoenix went 28-of-57 (49.1%) from the field after starting 3-for-15.
UP NEXT
- Elon will open the regular season at 5 pm Monday at Wake Forest.
