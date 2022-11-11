Women’s Basketball Cruises Past Maryland Eastern Shore, 65-50

Next Game: at Howard 11/14/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 14 (Mon) / 7:00 PM at Howard

In its home opener in Year Two of the Caroline McCombs era in Foggy Bottom, the George Washington Women’s basketball team looked to give the Smith Center faithful a taste of what they missed out on for those that did not travel to last season’s thrilling Atlantic 10 Championship upset bid.

Despite a season-opening loss at the ACC’s Virginia — a contest in which GW went toe-to-toe on the road with the Power Five foe for three quarters — the Buff and Blue entered play Thursday night with all of the confidence that Lessons learned last season would pay off in this one. Then the Hawks of UMES paid the price. GW sprinted out to a 17-8 lead after one, and grew the margin to 30-16 at the break. With McCombs’ patented stifling defense on display, the visitors struggled all night from the floor, not topping 11 points in any single quarter until the fourth when the game was already out of hand. The home team on the hand was comparatively prolific, not dipping below 13 points in any stanza.

Penn transfer Mia Lakstigala provided the early scoring punch for GW with three first-half threes, while a senior Essence Brown kept scoring throughout. The Galax, VA native netted a career-high 12 points, on just six shots from the floor (5-of-6). Brown’s big night also included a career-high five assists in the breakout performance, pacing her club in both points and dimes.

Of course no GW game would be complete without some instance of dominance from senior Mayowa Taiwo . In this one it was the 500th career rebound for the Rockbridge Academy product, who put nine more on her resume to top the team on the glass.

First-year Nya Robertson dropped in the first 10 points of her Collegiate career in the wire-to-wire win, while nine in all found the scoring column in a win that saw GW’s lead swell to 28 at its largest. GDUB has UMES doubled-up at 55-27 with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth. Robertson was one of four in Buff to Blue to finish in double digits, joining Brown, Lakstigala (11) and Faith Blethen (11).

Zamara Haynes had a game-high 19 points for UMES, but it took her 20 shots to get there, as the visitors shot just .290 from the floor (18-of-62) and .059 from deep (1-of-17 ) against the stingy McCombs-taught D.

Up next for GW are three-straight games in the District, albeit with the next two coming away from home. First a date at Howard looms on Monday at 7pm, before a visit to American next Thursday, November 17th also at 7. The next home game comes on Sunday, Nov. 20th at noon before the team visits Vegas for the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament.