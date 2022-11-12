Women’s Basketball Cruises Past Fairfield 77-49

Next Game: Youngstown State 11/15/2022 | 7 p.m B1G+ Penn State Sports Network Nov. 15 (Tue) / 7 pm Youngstown State History

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Women’s basketball (2-0) defeated Fairfield (1-1) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Makenna Marisa recorded her second straight double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Kapinus produced 11 points, eight rebounds and nine steals, a career-high and one short of the school record.

Carrying a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions outscored the Stags 24-10 in the last 10 minutes, shooting 60% (9-15) from the field in the quarter. After Fairfield hit a jumper in the first possession, Penn State went on a 19-2 run. Alli Campbell hit a jumper and three-pointer, Alexa Williamson and Kapinus each had three buckets in the paint and Marisa made a pair of free throws.

Penn State got off to a strong start, going 8-14 (57.1%) from the field to build a 21-8 lead going into the second quarter. Marisa converted an and-one on the game’s first possession and picked up four assists in the quarter. The Lady Lions’ bench contributed early and often, racking up 13 points in the first 10 minutes and 29 overall.

NOTES

Marisa moved in 23rd place in program history in career points (1282) ahead of Louis Leimkuhler (1979-83) at 1,280.

She has four career double-doubles and 59 double-digit scoring games.

The Lady Lions extended their non-conference home-winning streak to 11 games, tied for the fifth longest in school history (12/12/15-3/19/17 and 1/24/78-1/6/79).

Williamson (16 points off 7-10 shooting from the field and 2-3 at the line) had her first double-digit scoring performance at Penn State, and Campbell (5-7 from the field and 3-5 from three) had her first Collegiate double-digit scoring game.

Penn State has defeated reigning conference Champions to start the season, Fairfield (MAAC) and Norfolk State (MEAC), and trailed in neither of the two games.

The Lady Lions produced 33 points off 27 Fairfield turnovers.

Penn State had the edge on the glass (35-26), points in the paint (48-20) and fast break points (18-7).

Shay Ciezki made her first collegiate start and finished with seven points (her first in her career), four rebounds and two steals.

Aicha Dia and Ivane Tensaie both made their collegiate debuts.

UP NEXT

Penn State remains home to face Youngstown State Tuesday at 7 pm