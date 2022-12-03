Women’s Basketball Continues Road Trip at St. John’s on Sunday

Queens, NY — Wrapping up their seventh road game in eight games, the Creighton Women’s Basketball team faces St. John’s on Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 pm (CT).

Both the Bluejays and the Red Storm enter Sunday’s game at 7-0 on the season.



Bluejays not Blue Jays:

Creighton’s mascot is the Bluejays or Bluejay, one word. Conversely, the MLB Toronto team is the Blue Jays.

Series with St. John’s: Bluejays Trail 12-11

Home: 4-4 Away: 6-3 Neutral: 1-5

Creighton’s overall series with St. John’s began in 1997, but the meeting in the 2012 NCAA Tournament is where it became a rivalry. The Bluejays have won six of nine

meetings in Carnesecca Arena.

Series Game-by-Game

Date Opponent Score

11/28/97 at St. John’s W, 72-66

3/18/12 @! vs. #14 St. John’s L, 67-69

1/8/14 at St. John’s L, 48-67

2/23/14 #22 St. John’s W, 65-62

3/10/14 # ª vs. St. John’s L, 63-68 (2ot)

1/11/15 St. John’s L, 38-61

2/6/15 at St. John’s W, 75-50

3/8/15 # ª vs. St. John’s L, 54-57

12/29/15 St. John’s L, 55-66

2/28/16 at St. John’s W, 64-57

3/8/16% ª vs. St. John’s L, 37-50

1/20/17 at St. John’s W, 55-43

2/19/17 St. John’s W, 67-60

1/5/18 at St. John’s L, 65-72 (ot)

1/26/18 St. John’s W, 53-39

3/4/18% ª vs. St. John’s W, 66-58

1/13/19 at St. John’s W, 65-63

2/8/19 St. John’s L, 45-51

1/19/20 at St. John’s L, 58-63

2/14/20 St. John’s L, 70-77

3/7/20% ª vs. St. John’s L, 54-70

1/16/22 St. John’s W, 86-80

2/18/22 at St. John’s W, 107-59

@ = played in Norman, Okla.

# = played in Rosemont, Ill.

% = played in Chicago, Ill.

! = NCAA Tournament game

ª = BIG EAST Tournament game

Flanery vs. St. John’s

Flanery is 10-12 versus the Red Storm, coaching each Creighton meeting with St. John’s except the first one in 1997. Flan is 10-11 against current Red Storm head Coach Joe Tartam.

About St. John’s

After struggling to a 12-19 mark last season, the Red Storm are 7-0 entering the game with Creighton.

Located in Queens, New York.

Head Coach Joe Tartamella is 189-134 and was an Assistant on the St. John’s Squad that defeated Creighton in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Scouting St. John’s (7-0, 1-0 BE)

The Red Storm opened the season with four home games, yielding a quartet of victories. The most impressive win of the first four was a 66-54 win over Temple on Nov. 16. St. John’s carried its winning streak to the Las Vegas Invitational, earning wins over Memphis and UTSA. Friday night the Red Storm posted a hard fought win over Butler to set up the unbeaten contest with Creighton.

Fifth-year senior Kadaja Bailey leads St. John’s with 15.3 ppg, while Jayla Everett is just a step back at 14.5 ppg. The Red Storm have historically been a very strong defensive team. The 2022-23 team has returned to those roots, holding opponents to 35.6 percent from the field. Leading the way is Rayven Peeples as a force inside, she is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game.

Scouting #13 Creighton (7-0, 2-0 BE)

The beauty of this Bluejay team is the ability for different players to step forward game-to-game or even quarter-to-quarter. Against #25 Villanova, junior Molly Mogensen had 12 points in the first 12 minutes. Then in the second and third frames it was Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly delivering nine points respectively.

Creighton is shooting 46.9% from the field and are 57-of-154 from beyond the arc (37.0%). Lauren Jensen and Maly lead Creighton in scoring with 17.3 and 16.3 ppg. Yet Mogensen and Ronsiek are at 12.3 and 12.0 ppg.

A large difference for Creighton this season is the commitment on the defensive end. The Bluejays held four of seven opponents to 51 points or less.



Keys To the Game is Sunday, December 4

Starting Fast: Comeback wins at #23 South Dakota State and at #25 Villanova show the Bluejays are able to take a punch, but this game may be different. In the last meeting with the Red Storm, Creighton hung triple figures on St. John’s. That will motivate the Red Storm, but if Creighton starts quickly the contest may be over before halftime.

Player to Watch for Creighton

Lauren Jensen : Jensen was somewhat quiet in the win at #25 Villanova with nine points. She also struggled from the field at Xavier. Don’t expect her to have three consecutive poor performances.

Creighton Proving Capable of Taking a Punch

Against #23, South Dakota State, at South Dakota and against at #25 Villanova the Bluejays trailed by nine points or more in the opening quarter. In Friday’s game against Villanova it was 19-9 entering the second stanza, but junior Molly Mogensen rallied her Squad with treys on the first two possessions. Versus South Dakota State it was Lauren Jensen finding her scoring stroke as she finished with 30 and Morgan Maly took over against the Coyotes with 21 points.



Road Warriors

The game at St. John’s on Dec. 4 will be Creighton’s seventh road game of the season. Seven of the Bluejays’ eight first contests are on the road (head Coach Jim Flanery builds the schedule).

Entering Carnesecca Arena, Creighton leads the NCAA with six road wins.

Creighton Defense Ties Down Wildcats

Villanova has been held below 50 points just 10 times when Maddy Siegrist plays in the game.

Creighton was their opponent for three of those games.

UConn (twice), Michigan, Princeton, Drexel, Butler, and Georgetown account for the other seven.

Note courtesy of Matt DeMarinis, White & Blue Review