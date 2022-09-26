Women’s Basketball Conducts First Official Team Practice of the Season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – With the first game being 42 days away, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s basketball team participated in their first official team practice of the season on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

“We have nine new faces this year,” UTRGV Head Coach Lane Lord said. “The key is to get them involved with our offense, understanding how we want to play, and defensively catching on to the schemes. They are doing a great job and our Returners are doing a great job leading. With 42 days, there is a lot of stuff to put in. Right now, we got our man stuff put in and we don’t have our zone stuff yet. We haven’t started any pressing or anything like that, which we have the Athletes to do, so we are at the basics right now and just building.”

The Vaqueros have been working hard throughout the summer and into the early part of the fall semester, but with the first official team practice underway, the Vaqueros are now able to do 20 hours a week of practice instead of just eight.

Just like the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child”, it takes a village to help things run smoothly for the Vaqueros. Coach Lord appreciates the help from top to bottom in getting the Vaqueros ready for the first official team practice.

“It’s a whole team effort though,” Lord said. “It goes from our academic advisors, of course, our SWA, Chasse Conque but it’s a team effort to give our student-athletes every resource they need to be successful. There is Tutoring to medical attention to Athletic training. It’s a whole team and we have to work together to get this team ready for that first game. Our entire support staff is doing a great job.”

The Vaqueros have November 7 circled on the calendar and are working hard to get everything ready for their season opener against Oklahoma State.

Today it was all about getting the Squad out there and letting them stretch their legs. The Vaqueros had some fun with some full court drills, Touched a little bit of defense, and had a little intrasquad.

Coach Lord and his staff like what they have seen on the court so far this semester and they know that they have some pieces that could make the upcoming season a lot of fun.

“Today, we wanted to really get up and down and do a lot of full court drills to start the first hour of practice,” Lord said. “Now we will break down some defensive stuff and then we will finish up with some scrimmaging, but we just wanted to get back in the gym and get them up and down. I think you can see the athleticism we have. We have some really good shooters, and we have some good size, so we are excited about what this team can do. Every year is a different year but it’s about putting all the pieces together. We have some really good pieces this year so it will be a lot of fun.”

