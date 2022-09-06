Women’s Basketball Completes 2022-23 Schedule

The 2022-23 schedule for Eastern Washington Women’s basketball is set and the team is ready to get back on the court.

Non-Conference Slate

Eastern will host Eastern Oregon for an exhibition game on Sunday, October 30 and the team’s first game at Reese Court.

The season officially starts for the Eagles at home on Monday, November 7th against Corban University.

That Friday (November 11), the team travels down to Boise, Idaho to face off against Boise State.

It’s Monday November 14th, the Eagles will host former Big Sky opponent, Southern Utah. Thursday, November 17th, Eastern will hit the road again to Corvallis, Ore. to play Oregon State.

Back at home on Sunday, November 20, Evergreen State will come to Cheney for the second straight season.

The schedule moves forward as Eastern will make the short ride up to Spokane on Saturday, November 26 to play Gonzaga.

Opening up December, the Eagles will play UC Irvine on Thursday the 1stSt at Reese Court. Eastern stays at home and hosts Tarleton State on Saturday, December 10th.

The team will be on the road for its next two games, playing at Seattle (December 13) and Oregon (December 15).

The final non-conference game for the Eagles will be a home game against Utah State on Thursday, December 20th.

Conference Slate

Big Sky play begins on Thursday, December 29th as Eastern hosts Montana. The Eagles will then host Montana State on New Year’s Eve to complete the Montana home series.

Eastern begins 2023 with four-straight conference road games. The first two will be against Portland State (January 5) and Sacramento State (January 7). The following week, the Eagles will travel to play Idaho on Saturday, January 14th and Montana State on Monday, January 16th.

The team’s return to Reese Court will have the Eagles hosting Northern Colorado on Thursday, January 19th. Next up is Northern Arizona as they travel to Cheney on Saturday, January 21St.

Eastern continues the road tour of the Big Sky and takes on Idaho State on Thursday, January 26th and Weber State on Saturday the 28thth.

Starting off February, the Eagles will have three-straight home games, with Sacramento State coming to town on Thursday the 2n.d. Eastern will then play Portland State on Saturday, February 4th and Idaho a week later, on February 11th.

Back on the road, the Eagles will travel to play Northern Arizona on Thursday, February 16, followed by a game against Northern Colorado on Saturday, February 18th.

The final homestand of the season will have Eastern playing Weber State on Thursday, February 23rd. Senior day for the Eagles will be on Saturday, February 25th against Idaho State.

Eastern’s final regular season game will be at Montana on Monday, February 27th.

The 2023 Big Sky tournament will be back in Boise and take place from March 4th through the 8th.

The first four days of competition each will feature four total games, with two women’s and two men’s contests happening within the same 24-hour window. In total, the league will play 18 games over the course of five days, with the finale featuring a Championship day comprised of both title contests. The Women’s and men’s brackets will play the same seed matchups on the same days throughout their tournaments. For a look at the bracket, click HERE. All games will be on ESPN+ with the Championship to air on ESPN2.

Looking Back and Ahead

Last season, Eastern Washington finished 7-13 in conference and 9-21 overall. The Eagles were the number nine seed in the 2022 Big Sky tournament, falling in the first round to Northern Colorado.