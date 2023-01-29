Women’s Basketball Completes 19-Point, Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Stun Newberry

Next Game: Limestone 2/1/2023 | 5:30 PM February 01 (Wed) / 5:30 PM Limestone History

Hickory, NC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Team overcame a 19-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the visiting Newberry Wolves inside the Shu on Saturday afternoon. The Bears outscored Newberry 29-6 in the final quarter to defeat the Wolves 65-61. The win extended the Bears home winning streak to fifteen straight games including a perfect 11-0 this season. Emily Harman scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Bears in the epic comeback.

GAME INFORMATION:

Final: Well. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne 65, Newberry 61

Records: Well. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne (18-2, 8-2 SAC) , Newberry (6-14, 2-8 SAC)

Location: Hickory, NC | Shuford Arena

STATS AND INFO:

The home teams have now won ten straight games in this series.

The last time a road team won was the Bears 69-63 win at Newberry on February 6, 2019.

Bears were trailing by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Harman’s jumper at the end of the second period gave the junior her 900th career point. Harman is 100 points away from being the 23rd member of the 1K club.

Harman’s 23 points Tonight is her 15th 20-point game of her career.

FIRST HALF:

The Bears were held to ten points in each of the first two quarters as the Bears shot 22.2% and 25.0% to start the game.

Newberry came out and shot 72% in the first quarter including 4 for 5 from long range to open a ten point lead after the first quarter.

The Wolves had a 13-0 run during the second quarter which helped them open a 38-20 lead at the half.

Things got heated with :33 seconds left in the half as Hannah Stull and Azariah Fields along with Newberry’s Dyani Burke each received a technical foul for a scuffle under the basket. Fields was also ejected from the remainder of the contest.

SECOND HALF:

The Bears cut the lead to a dozen in the third quarter, but Newberry extended the lead to 21 points, their biggest lead of the game.

Blaikley Crooks made a layup at the buzzer to cut the lead to 55-36 to enter the fourth quarter.

Back to back shots by Harman then a three by Crooks give the Bears their first lead at 60-59 with 1:10 left.

Holly Davies missed a three for Newberry on the next possession, then Harman extended the lead to three with two free throws.

Davies then made her shot the next possession but Harman made two more free throws to extend it to 64-61 with just :15 second left.

After a timeout and advancement of the ball, Newberry three-pointer by Payton Cronen from the corner was off as the Bears completed the comeback. In all, the Bears outscored the Wolves 29-6 in the final quarter.

NOTABLE WOLVES:

Burke led the Wolves with 17 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of action.

Holly Davies had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists but had seven second half turnovers.

April Rummery-Lamb had five blocks for Newberry.

ABOUT THE BEARS:

Harman had 16 points in the second half on her way to a season-high 23 points. Harman added seven rebounds to lead the Bears.

Crooks had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bears.

Jalen Gathers had 13 points and six rebounds in 37 minutes of action.

UP NEXT: The Bears will host Limestone on Wednesday night. Tip-Off is scheduled for 5:30 PM.