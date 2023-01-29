Women’s Basketball Completes 19-Point, Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Stun Newberry
Hickory, NC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Team overcame a 19-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the visiting Newberry Wolves inside the Shu on Saturday afternoon. The Bears outscored Newberry 29-6 in the final quarter to defeat the Wolves 65-61. The win extended the Bears home winning streak to fifteen straight games including a perfect 11-0 this season. Emily Harman scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Bears in the epic comeback.
GAME INFORMATION:
Final: Well. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne 65, Newberry 61
Records: Well. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne (18-2, 8-2 SAC) , Newberry (6-14, 2-8 SAC)
Location: Hickory, NC | Shuford Arena
STATS AND INFO:
- The home teams have now won ten straight games in this series.
- The last time a road team won was the Bears 69-63 win at Newberry on February 6, 2019.
- Bears were trailing by as many as 21 points in the second half.
- Harman’s jumper at the end of the second period gave the junior her 900th career point. Harman is 100 points away from being the 23rd member of the 1K club.
- Harman’s 23 points Tonight is her 15th 20-point game of her career.
FIRST HALF:
- The Bears were held to ten points in each of the first two quarters as the Bears shot 22.2% and 25.0% to start the game.
- Newberry came out and shot 72% in the first quarter including 4 for 5 from long range to open a ten point lead after the first quarter.
- The Wolves had a 13-0 run during the second quarter which helped them open a 38-20 lead at the half.
- Things got heated with :33 seconds left in the half as Hannah Stull and Azariah Fields along with Newberry’s Dyani Burke each received a technical foul for a scuffle under the basket. Fields was also ejected from the remainder of the contest.
- Harman led the Bears with 7 points in the half while Burke had 11 points for the Wolves.
SECOND HALF:
- The Bears cut the lead to a dozen in the third quarter, but Newberry extended the lead to 21 points, their biggest lead of the game.
- Blaikley Crooks made a layup at the buzzer to cut the lead to 55-36 to enter the fourth quarter.
- A 13-0 run by the Bears cut the Newberry lead to 57-51 with 3:40 left.
- Back to back shots by Harman then a three by Crooks give the Bears their first lead at 60-59 with 1:10 left.
- Holly Davies missed a three for Newberry on the next possession, then Harman extended the lead to three with two free throws.
- Davies then made her shot the next possession but Harman made two more free throws to extend it to 64-61 with just :15 second left.
- After a timeout and advancement of the ball, Newberry three-pointer by Payton Cronen from the corner was off as the Bears completed the comeback. In all, the Bears outscored the Wolves 29-6 in the final quarter.
NOTABLE WOLVES:
- Burke led the Wolves with 17 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of action.
- Holly Davies had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists but had seven second half turnovers.
- April Rummery-Lamb had five blocks for Newberry.
ABOUT THE BEARS:
- Harman had 16 points in the second half on her way to a season-high 23 points. Harman added seven rebounds to lead the Bears.
- Crooks had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bears.
- Jalen Gathers had 13 points and six rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
UP NEXT: The Bears will host Limestone on Wednesday night. Tip-Off is scheduled for 5:30 PM.