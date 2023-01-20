Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against USI

Next Game: Morehead State University 1/21/2023 | 1:00 PM Jan. 21 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Morehead State University History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team was defeated by Southern Indiana on Thursday night by a final score of 60-73 in Hyland Arena.

“We dialed up our intensity tonight, and it was so fun to coach,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “Our team really competed! I am proud of the way we continue to persevere with injuries and adversity. I want to give a big thanks to the amazing crowd. You all made a difference for our team tonight!”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions had a strong first period of shooting against the Screaming Eagles, compiling a 46.2% from the floor, but the visiting Squad was able to shoot just a little bit better with their 55.6% field goal percentage. At the conclusion of the first 10 minutes, Lindenwood trailed 13-23, looking to make a swift comeback in the second.

And comeback, they did, especially thanks to some hot shooting from both Emily Benzschawel and Mary McGrath , who each knocked down six points a piece in the second. The Lions outshot the Screaming Eagles from both the floor and the three-point line, compiling a 45.5% field-goal percentage and 40.0% three-point percentage as opposed to USI’s 36.4% and 0.0% respectively. Lindenwood also forced six turnovers while limiting their own number of turnovers to a mere two, and also grabbed three steals and let USI have zero steals against them.

Lindenwood won the third quarter offensively as well, shooting 41.7% from the floor versus USI’s 31.3%. Southern Indiana was able to edge Lindenwood on the boards, grabbing 11 as opposed to Lindenwood’s nine total rebounds, but it didn’t matter, because the Lions only trailed by five small points heading into the final quarter of play.

McGrath had a great fourth quarter after knocking down nine total points, while Devin Fuhring was right behind her with seven, making them the only Lions to score in the fourth quarter. Southern Indiana was able to break away just enough in the last few minutes of the game, extending their lead all the way into the final seconds of the quarter.

GAME LEADERS

Mary McGrath – 19 P, 6 RB, 1 A, 3 ST

Devin Fuhring – 16 P, 5 RB, 3 A

Emily Benzschawel – 14 P, 2 RB

UP NEXT

The Lions will return home to Hyland Arena, where they will take on Morehead State on Saturday at 1:00 pm