Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Catholic

YORK, Pa. (November 12, 2022) – Sophomore Lucy Alberici came off the bench to finish with a team-high 15 points, but the Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s basketball team fell to Catholic University 66-58 Saturday in the second game of the 15th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, Hosted by York College of Pennsylvania at the Charles Wolf Gymnasium.

Senior Danielle Cornetta had 11 points and nine rebounds and junior Elissa Nsenkyire and first-year Leyla Castro each added nine points for the Ducks, who dropped to 1-1.

Keegan Douglas had a game-high 19 points and Carly Mulvaney had 12 for Catholic, who improved to 2-0. The teams have split their two all-time meetings.

Alberici made five of her 11 attempts from the floor, including two of her five tries from behind the arc, while also going 3 for 4 from the line to finish one shy of matching her career high. The Hazlet, New Jersey native led all players in the first half with 10 points, making three of her four attempts from the field. In addition to her Offensive firepower, Alberici matched a career high with eight rebounds.

Hot shooting propelled the Ducks to a first-quarter lead. Stevens shot 8 of 15 (53.3%) over the first 10 minutes, including 60% from behind the arc. The Ducks swelled their lead to eight after a three by first-year Olivia Schubiger and Nsenkyire made a free throw in the final second to send the Ducks into the second quarter with a seven-point advantage.

The Ducks continued to hold their lead through the majority of the second quarter. The Cardinals used a 7-0 run to close out the first half to send the teams into the intermission tied at 29.

Nsenkyire made a pair from the line to open third-quarter scoring and the teams traded points until a pair of free throws and an Alberici three gave the Ducks a 45-40 lead entering the final quarter.

Douglas hit a long jumper to open scoring in the final period, which sparked an 11-0 run that turned the tide of the contest and gave Catholic a 51-45 lead. Cornetta made 1 of 2 from the line to stop the run and the Ducks closed to within one after a fast-break layup. However, Catholic took a timeout after Cornetta’s basket and quickly responded with a long three and then outscored the Ducks 15-8 over the final four minutes to close out the window.

The contest marked the Collegiate debut for first-year Sophia Bica who converted her only attempt from the floor over seven minutes.

Stevens finished with an edge in field-goal percentage, although each side finished 33% on attempts from behind the arc.

The Ducks ended with a 41-33 advantage on the boards, which included a 16-15 margin on the offensive glass.

Graduate student Amber Porrett matched Cornetta with nine boards and also blocked two shots.

“I thought we fought and played a hard game against a Talented team. We had too many empty possessions and turnovers down the stretch and got stagnant on offense. We did a great job adjusting on the boards and handling the runs of the game.”

Women’s basketball closes out the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic Sunday afternoon with a non-conference tilt with Moravian.

It will be the first meeting between the teams in at least 20 years.

