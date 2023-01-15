Women’s Basketball closes homestand against UNI on Sunday

EVANSVILLE – Coming off an important win on Wednesday night, the University of Evansville Women’s basketball team ends a two-game homestand on Sunday when it plays host to Northern Iowa at 1 PM inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Sunday’s Matchup between the Aces and Panthers marks the 62nd all-time meeting in the series with UNI owning a 42-19 advantage. The Panthers took both meetings in 2021-22, including the most recent contest between the two sides, 78-58, inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Feb. 8, 2022.

UNI enters the Sunday Showdown in second in the MVC standings with a 4-1 conference mark and a 9-5 overall record. Most recently, the Panthers captured a 70-69 win over Drake in Des Moines on Wednesday evening. Grace Boffeli and Maya McDermott power the Panthers, combining to average over 30 points per game. Boffeli sits in a tie for The Valley lead in rebounds per game, cleaning up the glass with 8.6 boards per contest.

Evansville is fresh off a 65-54 win over Indiana State on Wednesday evening in front of what was the second-largest Women’s basketball crowd in Meeks Family Fieldhouse history. The Aces look to add another impressive crowd to the record books on Sunday as one student in attendance at Sunday’s contest will win a new TV courtesy of UE Athletics.

