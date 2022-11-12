WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CLAIMS 81-67 WIN OVER LAKE ERIE TO BEGIN 2022-23 CAMPAIGN

Next Game: Post University 11/13/2022 | 1:00 PM Nov. 13 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Post University

Syracuse, NY – The Le Moyne College Women’s basketball team pulled away from the Lake Erie College Storm in the fourth quarter of their season-opening contest on Friday to claim an 81-67 win over the visitors from Painesville, Ohio.

Lytoya Baker (Rochester, NY/Bishop Kearney) and Haedyn Roberts (Holland Patent, NY/Holland Patent) both recorded a double-double to help the ‘Phins improve to 1-0, while Sydney Lusher (Oneida, NY/Oneida) led the team in scoring with 20 points on 7-11 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from behind the three-point line, and 2-2 from the free-throw line.

The athleticism and strength of Baker and Roberts presented challenges for the Storm. Roberts was dominant on the inside, she played within the offense and recorded a team-high four assists, and in the later stages of the contest she stepped outside and displayed a smooth jump shot.

Baker had great success getting to the basket, and finished the contest with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Roberts tallied 19 points and 14 boards, both career highs. Baker and Roberts grabbed a combined 13 Offensive rebounds throughout the game.

First-year guards Kaia Goode (Rochester, NY/Bishop Kearney) and Sierra Linn (Valley Cottage, NY/Albertus Magus) both scored in double figures during their official Le Moyne debuts.

Goode played 37 minutes just as she did during the exhibition against Syracuse, and finished the game with a stat line of 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Sierra Linn played 30 minutes off the bench and recorded 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

No player on the Le Moyne team committed more than two turnovers against the Storm defense, and the Squad combined for just seven total giveaways during the 40 minutes.

“We did what we needed to do offensively, I mean we scored 81 points, and I think with a little better defensive prep on my part they don’t get 67 points… we’ll learn from this game, we’ll watch film , and we’ll just have to adjust,” said Le Moyne head coach Mary Grimes after the contest.

After providing critical bench support behind Seniors Jenna Zimmerman and Emma Brinker last season as a redshirt-freshman, Roberts looked excellent during her first regular season contest as one of Le Moyne’s starting forwards.

“It was definitely fun to be out there. Going into [my] second year and not being a Rookie anymore [I] definitely have a lot more confidence, and I think just working on my game in the offseason definitely helps too with being more comfortable out there and being confident,” said Roberts after posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists.

The Dolphins knocked down six three-point field goals during the contest, which is five less than they made during their exhibition game inside the JMA Wireless Dome against Syracuse University on November 3.

Lake Erie trailed by two with two minutes left in the first quarter, but Le Moyne scored the final six points of the period to take a 20-12 lead after 10 minutes.

The Storm went on a 5-0 run to begin the second quarter, and with 7:19 left in the second frame Lake Erie’s Abby Matalavage scored a layup to make it a one-point game.

After a combined six consecutive missed shots by the two teams, Roberts grabbed an Offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in to make it 24-21 in favor of the Dolphins.

Roberts and Lusher each scored a basket during the final minute of the second quarter, and Le Moyne went into the Halftime Locker room with a 36-30 advantage.

The Dolphins scored five quick points to begin the second half, giving them their first double-digit lead of the evening.

The two sides went back and forth throughout the third quarter and the pace of the game began to pick up.

Lusher knocked down a big three pointer with 34 seconds left in the penultimate frame to give the ‘Phins a 56-50 lead going into the final quarter.

Sophomore guard Emily Florville (Brooklyn, NY/Nazareth) played seven minutes during the third quarter and was extremely active. She drove the ball under control into the teeth of the defense, got her teammates open looks, and attacked the glass.

The 5’6″ sophomore guard pulled down two offensive rebounds during the 10-minute period and finished the contest with four points, six rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes played.

Goode scored six of her 10 points during the final period, and Lusher scored seven points in the final two minutes to officially put the game away.

The Le Moyne College Women’s basketball team will return to Ted Grant Court on Sunday for another non-conference matchup against Post University.