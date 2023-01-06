Women’s Basketball Blanked by Tennessee Tech

Next Game: at Little Rock 1/4/2023 | 5:00 P.M Jan. 04 (Wed) / 5:00 PM at Little Rock History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team fell to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles by a final score of 35-72 in Hyland Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“We had a tough game against a really good opponent,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “Give credit to Tennessee Tech as they outplayed us today. We are going to keep fighting and improving, and be ready for our next game.”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Golden Eagles came out Guns a blazing, showcasing a quick speed of play from the minute the game started. The Lions took the first quarter to adjust, unable to get points on the board until there was 4:30 remaining and Sophia Horton broke the drought with a layup. Mary McGrath would be the only other source of Lindenwood points, knocking down both a two and a three before the end of the quarter, which left the Lions trailing 7-28 heading into the second.

Tennessee Tech would go on to put up 20 more points before halftime, while the Lions were only able to knock down eight more, putting them at just 15 total points after two quarters of play.

The deficit would prove to be challenging to come back from for the remainder of the game, despite outscoring the Golden Eagles in the third quarter 12-10. The fourth quarter would consist of another dominant Offensive effort from Tennessee Tech, who knocked down 14 points and ended the game at a team field goal percentage of 45.0%, while the Lions posted a 31.0% from the floor.

Makayla Wallace reached a new-season high despite the loss, however, knocking down seven total points to put her in the third spot on the Leaderboard in that category. McGrath was the leading scorer for the second time this week, this time posting 11 points and showcasing an equally strong defensive performance with a team-leading eight rebounds. Emily Benzschawel was right behind her in the total points category, knocking down nine total after heating up late in the game.

GAME LEADERS

Mary McGrath – 11 P, 8 RB, 3 ST, 1 B

Emily Benzschawel – 9 P.M

Makayla Wallace – 7 P, 2 RB, 1 ST

UP NEXT

The Lions will head to Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday evening for a 5:00 pm tip off against the Trojans.