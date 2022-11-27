Women’s Basketball Blanked by Grand Canyon

Next Game: at Drake University 12/1/2022 | 11:00 A.M December 01 (Thu) / 11:00 AM at Drake University History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team fell to GCU 46-97 in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday evening.

“We faced a very aggressive and difficult style of play today,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “We kept battling through the end of the game. There are moments that don’t show up in the score or stat sheet that we are very proud of.”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions had an Uphill battle with the experienced Lopes, as they came out with plenty of fire on their home court.

Shooting wise, Lindenwood was able to knock down 16-45 of their total attempts from the floor and 8-23 of their three point attempts. The Lions also drained 6-15 of their free throws throughout the game.

Paige Craft was the Lions’ leader of the day with 11 total points, knocking in 3-6 of her attempts from the floor. The sophomore drained both of her three pointers, shooting a perfect 2-2 from behind the arc. Craft also added two rebounds and one steal to her stat line.

Mary McGrath had a nine point night, right behind Craft in line for the leaderboard. McGrath also added eight total rebounds throughout the night, helping the Lions defensively with her efforts.

UP NEXT

The Lions will take on Drake on December 1 at their place, continuing their non-conference road stretch. Tip off is scheduled for 11:00 am