Women’s Basketball Bested by Little Rock

Next Game: Tennessee State University 1/7/2023 | 1:00 PM Jan. 07 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Tennessee State University History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team dropped their third OVC Matchup in a 38-62 loss at Little Rock on Wednesday evening in Arkansas.

“We have to find a way to score the ball better,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “Nobody said this new level was going to be easy. We are going to keep pushing and improving, and can’t wait to see it click for this group!”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions would have a tough assignment this game, with the Little Rock Trojans exuding an obvious confidence on their home court right out of the gate. Little Rock laid on the Offensive pressure heavily, leaving the scoreboard sitting at 5-17 in favor of the home team at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The momentum would continue to swing in favor of the Trojans, who held the Lions scoreless for almost seven minutes late in the second quarter as a result of their smothering defense. Lindenwood would trail 12-29 heading into halftime, looking to make up lost ground against a tough Little Rock team.

Little Rock didn’t take their foot off the gas, however, despite Lindenwood’s diligent effort to get better looks and knock down more of their shots throughout the back half of the game. The Lions would finally score in double figures in the third, adding 10 more points to their total, but the Trojans would answer with 25 more points to extend their lead.

The fourth quarter was an impressive one for Makayla Wallace , who would knock down seven total points (2-2 FG, 3-3 FT) in the final minutes of the game, highlighted by a gutsy and-one to account for the Lions’ final three points of the game. Wallace’s performance would put her on the team-leaderboard for a second game in a row, this time scoring the second-highest number of points with eight total, while also adding three rebounds and an assist to her stat line.

Mary McGrath posted yet another team-leading performance for the Lions, breaking away from the tough Trojan defense to knock down 14 total points and scoop up nine rebounds. This is now the fifth game in a row that the sophomore standout put up team-leading numbers in both the scoring and rebounding categories, proving to be a challenge for any defense she faces.

GAME LEADERS

Mary McGrath – 14 P, 9 RB

Makayla Wallace – 8 P, 3 RB, 1 A

UP NEXT

The Lions will return home to take on the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 pm in Hyland Arena.