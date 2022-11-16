Women’s Basketball Bested by Central Arkansas

Next Game: University of Cincinnati 11/21/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 21 (Mon) / 7:00 PM University of Cincinnati History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team was defeated at Central Arkansas in a 43-55 loss on Tuesday night in Conway, Arkansas.

“We had an incredible first half,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “It was so encouraging & good for our team to feel what we can do with the right effort & execution on both sides of the ball. The second half came down to rebounding & finishing shots. There are valuable Lessons we are taking away, and am confident we will be better because of them.”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions got out to a hot start, leading the Sugar Bears 15-10 after an eight-point effort from last game’s leader, Emily Benzschawel . Brooke Woodyard was right behind her, knocking down five points after getting her first starting nod of the year, while Masyn McWilliams also added a bucket, pushing Lindenwood out in front heading into the second quarter of play.

Central Arkansas quickly closed the gap, making it 15-14 within the first minute of the second quarter, but Mary McGrath got on the board to keep the Lions’ lead. The Sugar Bears kept looking to close in on the Lions, but Lindenwood held out a 29-22 lead going into halftime. Benzschawel stayed on track, doubling her eight points to stay atop the Leaderboard with 16 total.

Halftime was just what the Sugar Bears needed, however, because they outscored the Lions 6-18 to grab a 35-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Things remained nice and close for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter after Woodyard grabbed a couple boards and Benzschawel and Mary McGrath knocked in two points a piece. It was 39-44 with 4:35 remaining in the fourth, then things took off for the Sugar Bears, who grabbed a 41-47 lead with just 2:16 remaining in the game. The Lions couldn’t flip the script, however, coming up short in the final minutes.

GAME LEADERS

Emily Benzschawel – 18 P, 4 RB, 2 A, 1 ST

Masyn McWilliams – 9 P, 6 RB, 2 A, 1 ST

Brooke Woodyard – 5 P, 6 RB, 3 A, 1 ST

UP NEXT

The Lions will host the University of Cincinnati on Monday, November 21st for a 7:00 start time in Hyland Arena.