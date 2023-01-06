Women’s Basketball Bested at UT-Dallas

Next Game: at University of the Ozarks 1/7/2023 | 1 PM Jan. 07 (Sat) / 1 PM at University of the Ozarks

RICHARDSON, Texas – The Concordia Texas Women’s basketball team was downed in an ASC Clash at UT-Dallas, 51-24. Senior Havyn Perez led the way with team-highs of 10 points, 6 rebounds and four assists inside the UTD Activity Center on Thursday.

With the score tied 6-6, the Comets closed out the first quarter on an 8-2 run. UT-Dallas’ run would go into the second quarter until Madi Maxwell found Chelsea Cogborn to make it an 18-10 game at the 6:10 mark of the second quarter. Both teams would hold steady defensively for the rest of the quarter as the UTD took a 24-13 lead into the half.

Zachary Perry knocked down a pair of free throws to make the score 26-15 with just under eight minutes remaining in the quarter, before the Comets utilized a 10-0 burst to take control and ultimately win 51-24.

Concordia Texas will remain on the road as they travel to Clarksville, Arkansas to take on the University of the Ozarks on January 7th. Tip off is set for 1:00 pm

BOX SCORE STANDOUTS

Havyn Perez – 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Stls

Chelsea Cogborn – 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Stls

Zachary Perry – 4 Pts, 3 Reb

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX Women’s basketball program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.