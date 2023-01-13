Women’s Basketball Begins Three-Game Road Swing at Hampton

Game Info: Friday, January 13, 2023 – 7:00 p.m

Location: Hampton Convocation Center – Hampton, Va.

Social Media

@DrexelWBB | @DrexelDragons



Opening Tip

The Drexel University Women’s basketball team plays the first of three in a row on the road when it travels to Hampton on Friday, January 13. Tipoff from the Hampton Convocation Center is scheduled for 7:00 pm

Last Game – Dragons Win Seventh Straight Beating SBU

Keisha Washington moved into second place on the Drexel all-time scoring list and the Dragons used a dominant second quarter as DU downed the Stony Brook Seawolves 81-64 on Sunday afternoon.

BY THE NUMBERS

Washington led all scorers with 27 in the game. She now has 1,918 in her career. It was her 49th consecutive game in double figures and her 12th this season with 20 or more.

Tori Hyduke recorded a personal best in a Drexel uniform with 13 points, connecting on 5-of-6 shots from the floor.

recorded a personal best in a Drexel uniform with 13 points, connecting on 5-of-6 shots from the floor. Maura Hendrixson continued to distribute the ball, coming up with 11 assists in the game, her third straight with double-digit dimes.

continued to distribute the ball, coming up with 11 assists in the game, her third straight with double-digit dimes. Grace O’Neill contributed 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

contributed 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Hetta Saatman , For Kylie Lavelle and Hendrixson each scored eight.

, and Hendrixson each scored eight. As a team, DU recorded its third straight game with 20+ assists.

Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List

In recognition of the season she has enjoyed to this point, Keisha Washington was one of 21 players named to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award, presented by the US Basketball Writers Association. She is the only player from a mid-major conference to be named to the list. Washington was previously recognized by the USBWA this season as the National Player of the Week on December 20.

Third Time Is The Charm

For her efforts against Delaware and Stony Brook, Washington garnered her third CAA Player of the Week Award of the year. The Pickering, Ontario native averaged 28.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in the pair of wins. She posted her seventh 30-point game of the season against Delaware on Friday. It was the 12th of her career, matching Gabriela Marginea for the most ever for Drexel.

Dishing It Out

Washington’s gaudy numbers have been helped along by Maura Hendrixson who has double-figures in assists in each of her last three games and is averaging 10.2 dimes per contest since December 18. As a team, Drexel has 20 ore more assists in five games and the Dragons’ Assisted shot rate of 67.2 percent is seventh nationally.

Stepping Up

The last five games have seen some impressive play off the bench, particularly from Tori Hyduke and Chloe Hodges . Hyduke posted a Drexel career-high 13 points, going 5-for-6 from the floor against Stony Brook while Hodges netted a personal best nine against Delaware State. During the stretch, Hyduke is scoring 7.2 points per game with Hodges tallying 5.4. As a whole, Dragons’ reserves are scoring 18.6 a contest while shooting 59.7 percent (40-for-67) from the floor, 47.4 percent (9-for-19) from three-point range and are pulling in 6.6 rebounds a game with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio.

Second To One

With her 27 points against the Seawolves, Keisha Washington passed Michelle Maslowski for second on the Drexel career scoring list. The only person higher on the list is Gabriela Marginean who amassed a Women’s City 6 record 2,581 points from 2006-10.

Lucky Number Seven

The win against Stony Brook was the seventh in a row for Drexel. The Dragons have posted a winning streak of six games or more nine times in the last 10 years.

Scouting Report

Hampton is 5-8 on the season with a 2-1 record in conference and is coming off an 86-47 loss at Towson on Sunday. Coming off a seventh place finish in the Big South last season, the Pirates were picked tenth in the CAA Preseason Coaches Poll.

HU features three players who average double figures in scoring, led by Camryn Hill at 13.8 points per game. Nylah Young and Madison Buford post 12.3 and 11.5 an outing, respectively. Young Tops the team at 6.5 rebounds a contest. Victoria Mason leads the way with 52 assists. She is also one of the top players in the country when it comes to steals, ranking sixth nationally at 3.54 swipes per game.

Speaking of steals, the 11.8 per game the Pirates average helps Hampton to be one of the top teams in Division I, currently ranking eighth in forcing opponent turnovers at 22.92. HU also holds on to the ball well, giving it up just 14.1 times a game itself, leading aa +8.85 margin.

The turnovers help to offset some tough rebounding numbers. Hampton is in the bottom 30 nationally in boards per game and rebounding margin.

David Six is ​​in his 14th season at the helm of the Pirates with a record of 254-152. He enjoyed immediate success at his alma mater, winning 25 or more games four seasons in a row from 2010-14. He has guided Hampton to six NCAA tournaments and as a 13-seed, nearly upset Kentucky, falling in overtime in 2011.

All-Time Series

The two schools have played sparingly over the years with three previous meetings, all between 2013 and 2015. Hampton holds a 2-1 edge, but Drexel won the last matchup.

Last Time Against Hampton

Rachel Pearson led three players in double figures with 16 points as the Dragons downed the Pirates 57-36 at the Hampton Convocation Center on December 5, 2015. Sarah Curran and Jessica Pellechio each scored 15 for Drexel.

Still Going

Stony Brook was Keishana Washington’s 49th consecutive game scoring in double figures, the second-longest streak in the Nation behind Caitlin Clark of Iowa, who has scored 10+ in 68 straight coming out of games from the weekend. The Drexel record is 52, held by Gabriela Marginean from January 8, 2009 through the end of her career.

Getting Noticed

For the second straight week, Drexel is receiving votes in the WBCA Coaches Poll. The Dragons earned votes in six consecutive polls last season, from February 1 through March 8.

Home Sweet Home

With Hofstra’s loss against Stony Brook on January 1, Drexel is the only CAA team to remain undefeated at home in 2022-23. Winning at the DAC is nothing new for the Dragons who are 100-25 since the beginning of the 2014-15 season at home, an .800 winning percentage. Three times in that span, DU has claimed 14 or more wins on its home court with 14 in 2019-20, 16 in 2017-18 and 17 last year.

Finishing The Job

The Dragons won their 59th consecutive game when leading at Halftime when they defeated Stony Brook. Drexel has not lost a game it led at the break in more than three years, since a 53-49 setback at Penn on December 20, 2019. The Dragons went 24-0 when leading after 20 minutes in 2021-22.

NET Gains

Coming in at 54, Penn State was the highest ranked opponent Drexel beat based off the NCAA NET ratings since Downing No. 29 James Madison on February 2, 2020. DU has steadily climbed, currently sitting at 94 following play on January 9.

National Notoriety (Part I)

For her efforts against Dartmouth (Dec. 13) and Penn State (Dec. 18), Keisha Washington was recognized twice. She was named the USBWA National Player of the Week and the CAA Player of the Week. Overall, she averaged 37.0 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 56.5 percent from the floor. It is the second time in her career she has been named the USBWA National Player of the Week, with the other one coming on February 4, 2020. It is the second time this season and the eighth time overall Washington was named the Player of the Week by the conference.

National Notoriety (Part II)

Washington was also noted on the national stage by ESPN as she received votes from its panel that rated the top-25 players in college basketball.

Up Next

Drexel remains on the road, making the trip to William & Mary on January 15. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm