Women’s Basketball begins the 2022-23 season on Saturday in an exhibition with Roosevelt

EVANSVILLE – After a resurgent campaign a season ago, the University of Evansville Women’s basketball team embarks on its 2022-23 season on Saturday with a 1 PM tip-off in an exhibition contest against Roosevelt University (Ill.) inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.

The Aces are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the team win its most games since 2016-17, in the first season with head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells at the helm. Evansville Returns more than 75% of this scoring from last year, including all-MVC first-team and all-MVC preseason team selection Abby Feit, who led the team in points, rebounds, and minutes per game, three pointers made, steals, and blocks. Joining Feit are returning starters Myia Clark, Anna Newman, and Celine DuPont, while key members Jossie Hudson, A’Niah Griffin, Elly Morgan, and Kodie Myszka are also back for the 2022-23 season.

Adding to an already talented bunch are four newcomers, featuring two college basketball veterans and three talented freshmen. Redshirt junior Barbora Tomancova figures to feature for the Aces, having experience playing against some of the best teams in the Nation at Minnesota before transferring to FIU. Sophomore Lexie Sinclair joins the white and purple after a season at St. Bonaventure where she played in 18 games and made two starts for the Bonnies. Three freshmen enter the fold with a pair of Indiana natives in Kynidi Mason Striverson and Rayah Kincer both looking to make an immediate impact and Irene Hernanz Pacios crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Spain to join the Aces and add a post presence.

Head Coach Scherr-Wells will see a familiar opponent on Saturday when the Lakers come to town. Scherr-Wells got her start at the downtown Chicago university, starting the program in 2009 and leading the Lakers to a top five ranking, conference championships, and an appearance in the NAIA National Championship.



INFO: For all of the latest information on University of Evansville athletics, log on to the sport page on GoPurpleAces.com or follow the program on Twitter via @UEAthletics.

TICKETS: To purchase tickets for University of Evansville athletics events, log on to GoPurpleAces.com and click on the TICKETS tab on top of the page