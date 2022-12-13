Women’s Basketball Begins CIAA Play with Road Slate, Stops at Livingstone Thursday

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Bulldogs Women’s basketball team begins a three-game road trip, facing Livingstone first on Thursday, Dec. 15 with a 5:30 pm tip-off.

Game Info:

Where: New Trent Gymnasium

When: Thursday, December 15

Time: 5:30 p.m

Live Video

Last Time Out

Bowie State (4-4) defeated Wilmington on Sunday, Dec. 4 in AC Jordan Arena, 73-80. Sophomore Annie Harris (Ellicott City, MD) tallied her fifth game this season with double figures, scoring a game-high 16 points. Junior Jayla Irvin (Alexandria, VA) also tabbed her fifth game scoring in the double digits with 15 points to go along with three steals. The Bulldogs put together a stellar defensive performance, holding the Wildcats to only 18.8 percent shooting from the field and never trailing after leading 20-6 after the first quarter. BSU turned 32 turnovers into 38 points on the Offensive end.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Bowie State is eighth in the CIAA averaging 63.8 points per game. The Bulldogs are third in team rebounds combined (368), averaging 46.0 per game including second in the league for team Offensive rebounds (150 total) and an 18.8 average per outing. One thing the Bulldogs will need to focus more on will be the turnover margin, BSU ranks second in that category with a 5.00 margin.

Harris ranks in the top-10 for scoring, averaging 15.0 ppg and sixth among the league players in free throw percentage (.700). Additionally, Irvin ranks fifth among conference opponents in 3-point field goals per game, posting an average of 2.1 per game. On the defensive side, sophomore Saniha Jackson (Ellicott City, MD) has a fourth best average in blocks per game (.9).

Last Time against Livingstone

The last time Bowie State and Livingstone met one another was on Dec. 16, 2021 in Bowie, Md. The Bulldogs dropped a 64-55 decision to the Lady Blue Bears. The setback put BSU 6-3 against LC since 2008 and snapped a five-game winning skid for Bowie State. Harris finished with a team-high 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting including 7-of-10 from the free throw line.

A Look at the Lady Blue Bears

Livingstone recently lost to Limestone, 94-74 on Dec. 12. They are 4-5 overall this season but 3-0 at home inside New Trent Gymnasium. Jamiah Lane leads the team averaging 10.2 points per game. Lanes also paces the Lady Blue Bears with 5.6 rebounds per game and .8 blocks. Andresia Alexander is second in the CIAA in assists, averaging 3.6 per game – she has 29 on the season.

Upcoming Schedule

This game begins a three-game road trip for Bowie State. The Bulldogs head south to North Carolina to face Johnson C. Smith in a 2 pm contest Saturday, Dec. 17. Bowie State will face its third CIAA opponent of the season on Monday, Dec. 19 with a Matchup at Winston-Salem State at 5:30 pm

Coming off the holiday break, the Bulldogs will host Chowan on Dec. 31 at 2 pm in AC Jordan Arena and Alderson Broaddus on Jan. 2 at 2 pm to bring in the New Year.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.