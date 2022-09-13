Women’s Basketball Begins AE Play at UMBC Dec. 29

VESTAL, NY – The America East has released its 2022-23 Women’s basketball conference schedule, which has Binghamton opening up at UMBC on Dec. 29. All nine conference schools will play a home-and-home schedule against the rest of the other teams.

Binghamton’s America East home opener is against Bryant on New Years Day. In addition to the Bulldogs being a first-year conference member, the game marks the first time in their program history that the Bearcats will play on Jan. 1.

Four of Binghamton’s first seven conference games will take place at the Events Center. In addition to Bryant, the Bearcats also host NJIT (Jan. 11), Defending America East Champion Albany (Jan. 18) and Defending regular-season Champion Maine (Jan. 21) during that stretch.

The rest of the Bearcats’ home conference games are against UMBC (Feb. 1), New Hampshire (Feb. 8), UMass Lowell (Feb. 18) and Vermont (Feb. 22).

Other road games for the Bearcats are at New Hampshire (Jan. 4), UMass Lowell (Jan. 14), Vermont (Jan. 25), Bryant (Jan. 28), Albany (Feb. 11), NJIT (Feb. 15 ) and Maine (Feb. 25).

The America East Tournament will continue to be hosted by the higher seeds for each of the three rounds. The quarterfinals are set for March 1, followed by the semifinals on March 5 and the title game on March 10. The top eight teams will qualify for the America East Tournament.

Binghamton released the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule last week. The Bearcats open up their regular season on Nov. 7 against Bloomsburg at the Events Center. There are 13 regular-season, non-conference games on Binghamton’s schedule this year, including six home dates.

2022-23 basketball season tickets and Junior Bearcats kids club membership are now on sale at www.bubearcats.com/tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale at the beginning of October.