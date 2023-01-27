Women’s basketball begins a three-game homestand against Cornell

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball kicks off a three-game homestand with a Matchup against Cornell on Saturday at 12 pm in the Pizzitola Sports Center.

The game against the Big Red will be streamed on ESPN+ with Mike Mancuso on play-by-play and Nick Coit serving as the game’s analyst.

Saturday’s game will feature a plethora of promotions for fans to enjoy. Before the game local Girl Scouts will be selling girl Scout cookies and Brown students will be able to get free pizza courtesy of Hope Street Pizza. Cub Corner will be open between sections A & T during pregame and Halftime with pop-up games for kids. The Bears will also recognize the Brown Men’s Rugby National Championship team during the first half.

ABOUT BROWN (8-10, 1-5 Ivy)

The Bears are looking to snap a three-game losing streak with the most recent defeat being a 94-74 loss at Columbia last Saturday.

Kyla Jones led Brown with 22 points against Columbia and has been trending up as Ivy League play has begun. Jones started Ivy League play with 10 points at Penn and has since scored 12, 19 and 22. Jones has scored in double figures in 11 games this season, including five games over 20 points and two 30+ point games.

The Bears have three players scoring in double figures led by Kyla Jones who is third in the Ivy League with 17.4 points per game. Bella Mauricio is second on the team scoring 10.4 points per game and Grace Arnolie is third at 10.2.

ABOUT CORNELL (8-11, 1-5 Ivy)

Cornell enters the game 8-11 and 1-5 in Ivy League play with five straight defeats. The Big Red beat Dartmouth on opening night but have lost the last five games by at least eight points with two of those losses by more than 20 points.

Cornell brings in the seventh-ranked scoring offense in the Ivy League at 60.2 points per game but is holding opponents to just 62.2 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

Cornell’s defense is second in the Ivy, trailing Brown, and 24th th in the NCAA with 10.7 steals per game.

in the NCAA with 10.7 steals per game. Ania McNicholas leads the league and is 10 th in the NCAA with 3.16 steals per game.

in the NCAA with 3.16 steals per game. Cornell is led by McNicholas with 11.2 points per game. Emily Page is second on the team with 10.1 points per game and leads the Squad with 6.1 rebounds per contest.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Brown leads the all-time series 53-31 against Cornell, but the Big Red took both meetings last season, including a 68-61 win at Brown.

