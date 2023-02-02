Women’s Basketball Battles to the wire, falls to Lady Bears, 70-68

Next Game: Valparaiso 2/4/2023 | 2 PM ESPN3 95.1 Steve FM February 04 (Sat) / 2 PM Valparaiso

CARBONDALE, Ill. — In a single-digit game the entire night, Missouri State made just enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 70-68 win over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears (13-7, 8-3) led by five at halftime, but the Salukis (7-13, 4-7) hung around throughout the second half and cut it to two twice in the final minute. They never had possession, though, with a chance to tie or take the lead.

“That’s the resiliency I’m proud of,” said SIU head Coach Kelly Bond-White . “Our kids did battle. It’s February now and this is what we’re moving towards, trying to play some of our best ball.”

SIU guard Ashley Jones remains one of the hottest players in the Missouri Valley Conference. She scored 23 points, bringing her recent three-game total to 75.

Offensively, the Salukis shot 39 percent from the field and turned the ball over 17 times.

“There were some early shots with no rebounders in position,” Bond-White said. “There were times where I could tell we were a little tired and just settled for a jumper, instead of loading the ball and attacking on the wings.”

Southern’s defense was much-improved over its recent string of three games in which it allowed an average of 94 points. The Salukis held the Lady Bears to 42 percent from the field and forced 21 turnovers.

“(Missouri State) couldn’t get the high-low going, because Promise (Taylor) and Tamara (Nard) did such a good job defensively,” Bond-White said. “We tried to utilize our bigs differently.”

The Lady Bears appeared to have the game in hand after Aniya Thomas hit a layup to make it 65-57 with 2:29 remaining, but SIU had other plans.

Southern cut the deficit to 68-66 after Jones made a layup with 43 seconds left, and Drive Holmes followed with a 3-pointer.

After Sydney Wilson made a pair of free throws to put MSU up, 70-66, Shemera Williams was fouled and hit both free throws to close the gap to two points with three seconds remaining.

Missouri State’s Paige Rocca missed both free throws with a second left, but teammate Jade Masogayo grabbed the Offensive board as time expired.

“I’m proud of them make no mistake,” Bond-White said. “I do want to acknowledge their growth, but we have so much more to give. Stick with us.”

Southern will wrap up a four-game home stand on Saturday versus Valparaiso at 2 pm at the Banterra Center.