Women’s Basketball Battles #2 Stanford on Tuesday

Palo Alto, Calif. — In the midst of a trio of games against ranked opponents, the Bluejay Women’s Basketball takes on #2 Stanford on Tuesday, December 20 at 9:00 pm (CT)

Series with Stanford: First Meeting

The game at Maples Pavilion on Tuesday, December 20 will be the first meeting between Creighton and Stanford.

Scouting #2 Stanford (11-1)

Stanford is a dominant team in many areas, but the statistics that stand out the most are rebounding and shooting percentage.

The Cardinal average almost 20 more rebounds per game than their opponents. Stanford enters the game with Creighton with 47.3 rpg, yet has held opponents to 28.7 rpg. in addition the Cardinal are shooting 49.2 percent from the field and holding opponents to 32.4 percent.

The trio of Cameron Brink, Hannah Jump and Haley Jones lead Stanford with a combined 37.8 ppg and 17.4 rpg. Brink brings a slight edge in both categories at 13.1 ppg and 8.4 rph.

Scouting #21 Creighton (8-2)

The Bluejays have lost two of three and are scuffling slightly. In the loss to then #21 Arkansas the Bluejays went just 8-of-35 from long range (22.9%), allowing Arkansas’ length to alter the approach.

Collecting 24 points for the second consecutive game, Morgan Maly took over as the scoring leader for the Bluejays at 17.7 ppg. Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek remain in double figures at 16.8 and 12.2 respectively.

The Bluejays hope to build on their performance on the glass against the Razorbacks as Creighton won the battle of the boards 46-36 against #21 Arkansas.

Keys To the Game is Tuesday, December 20

Contributions Outside the Big Three: To pull off an upset of #2 Stanford, Creighton will need its three top players (Maly, Jensen and Ronsiek) to perform, but also an additional punch from one or two others.

Three Point Shooting: Creighton needs to fill up the rim from outside, likely with 10 or more from distance.



Players to Watch for Creighton

Carly Bachelor , Molly Mogensen and Rachael Saunders : Creighton will need one or two of this trio to deliver on both ends against the Cardinal. Each Bluejay is more than capable of this as Mogensen has topped 20 points twice this season and Bachelor has a pair of double-digit rebounding games.

Maly Getting It Done In Different Ways

Understanding that teams are trying to take away her three-point shot, junior Morgan Maly went about matching her career-high of 24 points differently against #21 Arkansas on December 17. The Nebraska native went a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line, becoming the first Bluejay to knock down double digits from the Charity stripe since Tatum Rembao went 11-for-12 against St. John’s on Feb. 14, 2020.

Free Throws Aren’t Exactly Free

Maly’s 12-for-12 performance from the free throw line is something not seen during Flanery’s tenure. The last time a Bluejays went at least 12-for-12 in one game came in 2001. That season Angela Timmons knocked down 13-of-13 against Bradley on Jan. 28.

Just four times under Flanery has a Bluejay hit ten or more shots from the Charity stripe without a miss.

1,000 (12-12) Morgan Maly vs. #21 Arkansas (12-17-22)

1,000 (10-10) Jaylyn Agnew at Providence (2-10-18)

1,000 (10-10) Chevelle Herring at Drake (01-31-09)

1,000 (10-10) Kristi Woodard vs. Louisiana Monroe (12-10-05)

Road Warriors Ready to Ride Once More

Creighton hits the road on Sunday for its eighth road game of the season as the Bluejays travel to California for a contest with #2 Stanford on Tuesday, December 20. Creighton leads the country with seven true road games, while #25 Villanova has played five .