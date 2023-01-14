Women’s Basketball battled against the Flames

Next Game: at Eastern Kentucky 1/19/2023 | 7:00 PM Jan. 19 (Thu) / 7:00 PM at Eastern Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE, FLA- The Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program took on the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon in Swisher Gymnasium. JU battled but couldn’t finish, the Flames took the contest 65-53.

To start the game the two-program traded points for the majority of the first quarter. Shynia Jackson started early for the Dolphins. Jalisa Dunlap shot a short jumper to get herself going. In the second quarter the Flames outscored the Dolphins 15 to 6. The Flames led going into Halftime 25-19.

In the third quarter the Dolphins came back with some spark. The Dolphins fought to cut the lead to five. Jacksonville outscored the Flames 17 to 16. The Dolphins shot 45 percent from the field. Jackosn continued to dominate from the paint. In the final quarter two free-throws and a layup from Delayna Gillard shortened the deficit to ten.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins travel to Richmond Kentucky to take on Eastern Kentucky Thursday at 7pm.

NUMBERS YOU SHOULD KNOW

