Next Game: Liberty 1/14/2023 | 1:00 PM Jan. 14 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Liberty

JACKSONVILLE, FLA– Jacksonville Women’s basketball program is back in the winning column after defeating Queens University 79-67 Thursday night.

It was a back-and-forth battle in Swisher Gymnasium in quarter one. Queens biggest lead was by six in the first quarter. In quarter two the Dolphins dominated offensively and defensively. Jacksonville outscored the Royals 28 to 10 in the second quarter. The Dolphins shot 50 percent from the field. Jacksonville led going into Halftime 44-32.

In the second half the Royals came out on fire, fighting to get back within range. Queens came back to tie the game 56-56. Shynia Jackson dominated from the paint helping the Dolphins extend their lead. In the fourth quarter a layup and four free throws by Seraphine Bastin sealed the game. Jacksonville had a great fourth quarter shooting 70 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins are back in Swisher Saturday afternoon taking on Liberty at 1pm.

NUMBERS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Jackson led the pack with 22 points and 7 rebounds and 2 steals

Bastin had 19 points and 8 rebounds

Jalisa Dunlap added 12 points 5 rebounds

For more information on this and the rest of the Dolphins team, continue to check back with JUDolphins.com. Keep up with Jacksonville University Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@JAX_WBB) and on Facebook, so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-23 season.

For more information on this and the rest of the Dolphins team, continue to check back with JUDolphins.com. Keep up with Jacksonville University Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@JAX_WBB) and on Facebook, so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-23 season.