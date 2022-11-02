Women’s Basketball Back in Action

VESTAL, NY – A year ago, the Binghamton Women’s basketball team battled tough despite dressing only eight players for most of the season. Injuries ravaged the Bearcats, but they still finished the regular season strong, winning four of their last five games. In the America East quarterfinals, Binghamton traveled to Vermont and took the host team down to the wire before its season came to an end.

This year, Binghamton has returned to full health and fields a deep and experienced squad. Five seniors, all of whom are in their fourth season, anchor the program. Nine letterwinners return and the Bearcats welcome seven new players to the lineup.

The Bearcats open their 2022-23 regular season at home on Monday against Bloomsburg. On Friday, however, Binghamton hosts Roberts Wesleyan in an exhibition game at 7 pm

Bowman Repeats as AE All-Conference Pick

For the second consecutive year, senior guard Denai Bowman has been named to the America East Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team.

Bowman has been named first-team all-conference in each of the past two seasons. She has also been named to the America East All-Defensive Team both years.

In her junior season (2021-22), Bowman ranked among the top 10 in the America East in all five major statistical categories. In addition to being ranked second in both scoring (14.6 ppg.) and steals (1.9 spg.), she was fourth in assists (3.7 apg.) and tied for No. 10 in rebounding (5.2 rpg.) and blocks (0.8 bpg.). Furthermore, Bowman was fifth in field goal percentage (.465) and seventh in free throw percentage (.726).

Five Seniors Anchor Bearcats

Bowman is one of five Seniors on this year’s team that have played all four years at Binghamton. She is joined by Clare Traeger , Cassidy Roberts , Zahra Barnes and Bannis of Khory .

In her junior season, Traeger led the team and was second in the America East with 8.2 rebounds per game. She reached double figures in scoring seven times and reached double figures in rebounding a team-best eight times.

Roberts was the Bearcats’ primary point guard last season. She was sixth in the America East with 3.1 assists per game and fifth with a 1.3 assists/turnover ratio.

Barnes and Bannis, meanwhile, are both looking to bounce back from injuries that kept them out of most of last season.

Coleman Returns for Sophomore Season

Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman , who graduated from nearby Owego Free Academy in 2020, was named to the America East All-Rookie Team last year. Three times during her freshman campaign, she was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week.

During the 2021-22 season, Coleman was a reserve player but still managed to reach double figures in scoring three times.

Returning to Action

Barnes and Bannis weren’t the only two players to have their seasons end prematurely in 2021-22.

Ella Wanzer was named the America East Rookie of the Week on Nov. 29 but her season was halted shortly afterwards. Jadyn Weltz and Elena Delicado , meanwhile, sustained injuries before the first game. All three were granted medical redshirt years and are back this season.

Seven Newcomers Join Program

In addition to the nine returning players, Binghamton adds seven newcomers this year. This includes a pair of transfers as well as five freshmen.