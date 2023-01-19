Women’s Basketball at Wofford Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s basketball team hits the road to South Carolina this week for a Thursday evening matchup against Southern Conference foe Wofford in Spartanburg. The game is set to tip off at 6:00 pm at Richardson Indoor Stadium on the Wofford campus.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers

Site: Spartanburg, SC | Richardson Indoor Stadium

Time: 6:00 p.m

Video: ESPN+

Audio: WFLI | The Varsity App

Live Stats: GoMocs.com | GoMocs App

CHATTANOOGA vs. WOFFORD

The Mocs lead the series with Wofford 52-6 and is 24-3 against the Terriers in Spartanburg. Wofford snapped the Mocs’ 45-game regular season win streak against the Terriers in 2019 in Spartanburg. It was Wofford’s first regular season win over Chattanooga. Wofford joined the league in 1998 and knocked the Mocs out of the league championships. The next season, in Wes Moore’s first year with UTC, the Terriers once again eliminated UTC from the postseason. Wofford has won the last three meetings, twice on their home court and once in Chattanooga.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

Wofford came away with an 84-75 win over the Mocs on UTC’s Senior Day last year. UTC fell behind early, trailing 24-13 at the end of the first. The Mocs couldn’t get close to Wofford in the second despite shooting 56.3% in the frame and were down 48-35 at the break. Wofford led by as much as 21 points in the final period, but the Mocs struck back and outscored the Terriers 27-17 in the frame, getting as close as nine points (84-75). Wofford led 84-64 with 2:41 to play and the Mocs reeled off 11 points. UTC scored six straight free throws. A Steal by Addie Grace Porter led to another basket and Dena Jarrells capped off the 11-0 scoring run with a 3-pointer. 75 points was the second-most points scored by UTC that year. Abbey Cornelius was limited in her return after missing six games prior to the Wofford matchup. She played seven minutes with two points and one rebound. Jarrells led UTC with 22 points and had six rebounds. Porter added 15 with six boards. Amaria Pugh had 15 points and five rebounds while Sigrun Olafsdottir added nine points and nine rebounds. UTC shot 43.3% and was 11-of-31 from the 3-point line.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (10-8, 2-1 SoCon)

The Mocs split last week, falling to league-leading Samford (58-53) at The McKenzie Arena and then coming away with a 78-70 overtime win at home against Defending SoCon Champion Mercer. Chattanooga scored 20 points in the five-minute overtime period for the win, holding the Bears to 12 points. The Mocs held the SoCon’s top scorer, Andrea Bailey of Samford, to just 13 points, 5.2 below her season average. UTC also held Mercer’s lead scorer, Amoria Neal-Tysor, to just 10 points, six below her season average and did not allow the Bears a single 3-point shot. Mercer’s Enjulina Gonzalez, who averages six points per game, exploded on the Mocs for 34 points.

Chattanooga leads the SoCon in rebounding defense, allowing opponents just 31.1 per game and defensive rebounds, grabbing 26.5 per game. UTC is second for scoring defense (54.6) and ranks in the Top 15 in the Nation in that category. The Mocs are second in free throw percentage (76.9), field goal percentage defense (37.9) and third in scoring margin (4.3), field goal percentage (40.9), 3-point field goal percentage defense (28.7) and rebounding margin (3.3 ).

Yazz Wazeerud-Din is second in the SoCon in scoring with a team-best 16.4 points per game. Raven Thompson Ranks among the Top 12 in seven NCAA statistical categories among freshmen, including second in free throws made. She leads the Mocs in rebounds with 7.6 per game and is second in the league. Abbey Cornelius is third on the team in scoring, second for rebounds and ranks third in the SoCon for blocked shots. Addie Grace Porter leads the league in defensive rebounds with 6.4 overall and averages eight after three games in conference play.

ABOUT WOFFORD (12-5, 2-1 SoCon)

The Terriers have the top RPI/Net ranking among all Southern Conference schools at 148 and are receiving votes in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll. In the SoCon standings, Wofford leads the league in scoring (70.4), 3-point field goals made (8.2), steals (8.6), assist-turnover ratio (1.1) and turnover margin (6.06).

Rachael Rose is third in the SoCon in scoring with a team-high 15.6 points per game and leads the Socon in 3-point field goal shooting (.458). She is the Terriers top rebounder with 5.4 per game. Jackie Carman is second on the team in scoring, ranking fourth in the league with 14.6 points per game.

Last week, the Terriers lost on the road at Western Carolina (53-49). The Cats held Wofford to just three 3-pointers, 34.5 percent shooting and 49 points. Rose went 0-for-3 from the 3-point line and came away with just 10 points in the game. Lily Hatton led the Terriers with 13 points and seven rebounds. Carman added nine points in the loss. Wofford rebounded with a 55-51 win over UNCG two days later in Greensboro, NC, despite shooting 28.6 percent from the field and making just four 3-pointers. Rose recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Helen Matthews added another 15 points and Ja’Rae Smith chipped in 12. Hatton had eight points and eight rebounds.

NEXT TIME AT HOME

The Mocs return home to close out the first half of league play in the final week of January hosting UNC Greensboro (1/26) and Western Carolina (1/28). Tickets are on sale for both games on line at GoMocs.com and at The McKenzie Arena box office.

