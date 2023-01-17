Women’s Basketball at Elizabeth City State Wednesday

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s basketball team will look to get back into the win column in its second Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division road contest when the Bulldogs travel to Elizabeth City, NC to face the Lady Vikings of Elizabeth City State on Wednesday , Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m

The game will air live on HBCU GO TV with James Hadnot and Stan Lewter as the play-by-play and color analyst and Sienna Henry as the sideline reporter.

The Series

This will be the 29thth meeting between the Bulldogs and Lady Vikings since 2009. Bowie State has won eight of the last 10 matchups, but the Bulldogs are just 7-6 on the road at ECSU. Last season, both teams split with BSU winning the first meeting of 2022, 62-61 in Bowie, Md. while the last Matchup included an 18-point win in favor of the Lady Vikings, 68-50 in the Vaughan Center.

Last Time Out

Sophomore guard Annie Harris (Ellicott City, MD) scored a game-high 22 points and collected four steals, but the Bowie State Women’s basketball team fell 83-62 to the Lincoln (PA) Lady Lions on the road Saturday. Joining Harris in double figure scoring was the junior guard Robyn Howard (Temple Hills, MD) who added 13 points and freshman guard Mia Smith (Clarksburg, MD) added eight points off the bench.

Bowie State struggled out of the gate, falling behind 23-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs woes carried over in the second quarter and faced a 42-29 Halftime deficit. BSU then found themselves in a deeper hole in the second half, trailing 66-40 before shrinking the deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately Bowie State never took the lead the entire game.

The Bulldogs are 8-8 overall, 4-3 in the CIAA and 0-1 in the Northern Division. BSU last lost its last games Entering Wednesday’s competition and hold a 2-5 record on the road this season. Harris is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game which puts her eighth in the CIAA while a redshirt sophomore Katerra Myers (Burtonsville, MD) Ranks sixth among the CIAA in rebounding (6.8). Junior Seanice Lyons (Upper Marlboro, MD) leads the team in assists, ranking fourth among the league at 3.3 assists per game.

Last Time against ECSU

The last time Bowie State and Elizabeth City State met one another was on Feb. 19, 2022 in the RL Vaughan Center. BSU took a 17-14 lead after the first quarter but gave up the advantage in the second when ECSU used a 12-2 run to go ahead 37-27 at the break. The Lady Vikings expanded their lead to 22 after outscoring Bowie State 22-10 in the third quarter, but despite the deficit, BSU posted a 13-9 margin in the fourth. However, the closest the Bulldogs would get to ECSU was 16 points for the remainder of the contest.

A Look at the Elizabeth City State

The Lady Vikings are 10-5 overall and 4-3 in the CIAA after falling to Shaw for its division opener, 56-48 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Despite owning a 13-11 and a 24-22 lead at halftime, the Lady Bears tacked on a 34-24 scoring margin in the second half to run away with the game giving the Lady Vikings its loss. NyAsia Blango led the way with 11 points and five rebounds while Asaya Bulgin grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Collectively, ECSU the best defense in the CIAA allowing its opponents to average 55.0 points per game and 3-point defense (.224). The Lady Vikings rank second in the league for combined rebounds (486) averaging 32.4 rebounds per game while holding a 9.0 rebounding margin. Additionally, they rank third in blocked shots (3.67).

Elizabeth City State currently sits third among the division behind Lincoln (PA) and Virginia State.

Up Next

Bowie State will host Virginia Union on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12 noon from AC Jordan Arena.

