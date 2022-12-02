Women’s Basketball at Alabama Saturday Afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s basketball team will take on Alabama Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The game is set to tip off at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Mocs at Alabama

Time: 1:00 pm Eastern

Site: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Video: SEC Network+

Audio: WFLI | The Varsity App

Live Stats: GoMocs.com

CHATTANOOGA vs. ALABAMA

The Mocs and Tide are locked even with each other in the series 6-6. UTC leads the series 4-3 at home and the two are tied 2-2 in Tuscaloosa while Alabama won the Lone neutral site game.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

Chattanooga’s Abbey Cornelius matched her career-high with a double-double at The McKenzie Arena in the Mocs 80-64 loss to Alabama in Women’s basketball action. Cornelius dropped in a team-best 22 points and snared 10 rebounds for her second double-dip of the year. She added four assists in the game and had one block. The Mocs matched the Tide throughout the first half, tying the game nine times and taking a 27-23 lead on a 6-0 run by Amaria Pugh who scored a season-high 12 points. The scored bounced back and forth a few times the rest of the quarter and the two teams went into the locker room deadlocked at 33-33. Chattanooga retook the lead to start the second half behind Cornelius and Pugh, getting out front 37-33. However, Alabama went on a 10-2 run, edging past the Mocs 43-39 with 5:32 to go in the frame. Sigrun Olafsdottir hit a layup to make it a 43-41 game at the 4:04 mark, but the Tide took control of the game with a 12-0 run, its longest, and led 55-41 with 1:07 to go in the third . The fourth quarter saw the Mocs respond with a 21-point effort fueled by 10 points from Cornelius. Dena Jarrells was 3-of-6 from range and was the third UTC player in double figures with 11 points. Chattanooga shot 48 percent in the first half and was 21-of-57 for the game and 5-for-18 from the 3-point line. JaMya Mingo-Young had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds. She was 9-of-15 from the field and was 8-of-9 at the charity stripe. Khyla Wade-Warren was the only other Tide player in double figures with 11 points. Alabama was 29-of-61 for the game with three 3-pointers and made 19-of-26 from the stripe. The Mocs had a season-low tying 11 miscues that turned into 21 points for Alabama while the Mocs scored 11 of 10 Tide errors. The Tide won the battle of the boards 42-31 and scored 16 second chance points on 13 Offensive rebounds. The Mocs had 11 points on nine boards on the Offensive end.

RAVEN THOMPSON EARNS TWO PLAYER OF THE WEEK NODS

Freshman Raven Thompson put up career numbers against UNC Asheville and King University to earn Southern Conference and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. She had her first double-double with career highs for points (20) and rebounds (12). Three days later she just missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high 16 rebounds. She averaged 14.5 points and 14 rebounds for the week.

CORNELIUS NAMED SOCON STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Senior Abbey Cornelius earned her fifth Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week honor. Cornelius carries a 3.97 GPA in the Chattanooga MBA program. She averaged 10 points and seven rebounds last week and recorded her 15th career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds against King.

CLOSING IN ON MILESTONES