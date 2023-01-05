Women’s Basketball ascends over Averett by 28 points

DANVILLE, Va. – In the first all-time conference meeting between the two schools, the Washington and Lee Women’s basketball team skated to a 75-47 win at Averett on Wednesday afternoon.

The Generals pick up their 10th win in 13 games this season and remain a perfect 7-0 in the ODAC with the win, while earning their 20th straight January win (dating back to 2019). The Cougars fell to 2-11 overall and 0-7 in the ODAC with the loss.

W&L began the game on a 14-3 run, and held Averett to just 1-of-16 shooting from the field across the opening nine minutes of play. The Cougars responded with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit down to two points with 7:43 left in the second quarter. The Generals, led by the hot shooting from junior Hanna Malik (Raleigh, NC/Athens Drive), then used a 21-2 run to build a 37-16 lead with just under three minutes to play in the half.

During the run, Malik scored 19 of the team’s 21 points, including 16 straight at one point, while nailing 6-of-6 shots from the floor, with five triples and a pair of free throws.

The third quarter saw both sides exchange multiple 6-0 runs, with the Generals maintaining a 24-point lead heading into the final quarter. In the fourth, Malik made her sixth three-point shot of the game, giving her a season-high 28 points, while first-year Katie Lawson (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase) sank a three with 6:46 to play to give W&L its largest lead of the game (31 points).

Malik’s 28 points was one shy of her career high, which she set in last season’s opener against Mary Baldwin, while her six three-point makes leaves her one behind Megan Horn ’22 for sixth place on the program’s all-time list (132). Overall, Malik shot 9-of-13 from the field, made all four free throws and added three rebounds.

Senior Ana Dorta (Katonah, NY/John Jay) chimed in with 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting to round out the double-digit scorers for the Blue and White. Junior Grace O’Connor (Hillsborough, NJ/Hillsborough) pulled down four boards, dished out four assists and blocked four shots and first-year Mary Schleusner (Charlotte, NC/Charlotte Latin School) brought down a team-high eight rebounds in 12 minutes. In total, 14 Generals saw action in the game, with 13 playing double-digit minutes.

Sophomore Lauren Achter (Wyckoff, NJ/Ramapo) also made her presence felt on the defensive end, as she totaled a career-high five steals. The team finished with 10 steals and 10 blocks, marking just the third game over the last four seasons reaching double digits in both.

Averett was led on offense by 13-point performances by both Elisa Harris and Taylor Ray. Harris shot 5-of-8 in the game, including 5-of-6 from inside the arc, while Taylor’s 13 came on 5-of-11 overall and 3-of-5 from long range. Olivia Garner led the Cougars with eight rebounds and Jihnez Hutchinson pulled down seven boards.

W&L made 41.3 percent (26-63) of its shots in the game and 35.5 percent (11-31) from long range, while limiting Averett to just 25.8 percent (16-62) shooting. For the game, the Generals outscored the Cougars off the bench (33-16), in the paint (28-16) and in second-chance points (14-7).

The Generals will be tested in their next contest, a 3:00 pm home tip-off against No. 1 Christopher Newport. This will also be W&L’s final non-conference game of the regular season.

