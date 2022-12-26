Women’s basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina Gamecocks stay at No. 1 for the 27th consecutive week

The top five teams remain unchanged in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks have now been ranked No. 1 for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest streak of all time.

Dawn Staley’s Squad started the 2021-22 season at No. 1 and went wire-to-wire as the top ranked team before winning the national championship. Staying at the top has not been an easy feat, but the Gamecocks have proven themselves by going 17-0 against Top 25 teams over the past two years, including a 3-0 this season.

The Longest run at No. 1 belongs to the UConn Huskies at 51 consecutive weeks from Feb. 18, 2008 until Dec. 10, 2010. Uconn owns three of the top five streaks, while Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks.

Speaking of UConn, the Huskies climbed one spot this week to No. 8. They’ve struggled with injuries this season and even head Coach Geno Auriemma has had to take some time to rest. They missed the last two games, but longtime associate head Coach Chris Dailey led the team to wins in both of them. Auriemma’s 91-year-old mother died on Dec. 8, and less than two weeks later he sat out after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The Michigan Wolverines had the biggest jump this week, moving up five spots to No. 14 after taking a 76-68 win over then-No. 6 North Carolina during the Inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 20. They registered a program-record 35 points in the first quarter and never trailed. This is tied for their highest ranking of the season, as they were also No. 14 three weeks ago.

The Tar Heels and the Arkansas Razorbacks took the biggest hits this week, both dropping seven spots. North Carolina dropped to No. 13 after their loss to Michigan, while Arkansas went down to No. 24 after a 65-66 loss in overtime to South Florida.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ Women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 12-0 700 1 2 Stanford 13-1 672 2 3 Ohio State 13-0 632 3 4 Indiana 12-0 620 4 5 Notre Dame 10-1 591 5 6 NC State 11-1 531 7 7 Virginia Tech 11-1 508 8 8 UConn 9-2 499 9 9 LSU 12-0 442 10 10 UCLA 12-1 433 11 11 Utah 12-0 398 12 12 Iowa 10-3 374 13 13 North Carolina 9-2 373 6 14 Michigan 11-1 342 19 15 Iowa State 8-2 337 14 16 Maryland 10-3 304 15 17 Oregon 10-2 260 16 18 Arizona 10-1 238 18 19 Gonzaga 12-2 155 22 20 Oklahoma 10-1 139 23 21 Creighton 8-3 108 21 22 Kansas 10-1 94 20 23 Baylor 9-3 93 24 24 Arkansas 13-2 90 17 25 St. John’s 12-0 75 25

Others receiving votes: Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Columbia 6, Middle Tennessee 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4