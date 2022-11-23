Women’s basketball announces the promotional schedule for the remainder of the season

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball has announced its promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Brown’s promotional schedule features games to support causes as well as three games that will feature youth clinics pregame.

The Bears next game will be on Friday (Nov. 25) and will be Brown’s Black Friday game where all tickets will be $5.

On November 30 against Holy Cross, Brown will be hosting its Mental Health Awareness game. Information from CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) and the Hidden Opponent, a non-profit organization focused on mental health in athletics, will be available.

Brown’s first youth Clinic will be on Saturday, December 3. The Clinic will begin at 9:30 am with registration beginning at 9 am Children ages 12 & under will get a free ticket to the game at noon and popcorn will be given to the first 100 children in attendance. The game against Hartford will also be an Elvy Exclusive game.

Saturday, December 10 will be a Cub Club game where all VIP members of the Cub Club are able to bring a friend for free entry. All Cub Club members wearing their Cub Club shirts will receive free admission and there will be a post-game meet and greet with the team.

Ivy League play begins with a game against Yale on January 16 that will be Brown’s second Youth Day clinic. The Clinic will begin at 12:15 pm with registration beginning at 11:45 am Children ages 12 & under will get a free ticket to the game at noon and popcorn will be given to the first 100 children in attendance. There will also be a Winter Break Faculty & Staff ticket deal.

On Saturday, January 28 against Cornell, Brown will be hosting its Hope Street Pizza Student Giveaway.

February 3rd‘s game against Dartmouth will be Brown’s Faculty and Staff Appreciation Game. Brown Faculty and staff can Redeem four complimentary tickets to the game.

On February 4, Brown will host its final Youth Day clinic. The Clinic will begin at 2:15 pm and registration will start at 1:45 pm It will also be Brown’s National Girls and Women in Sports game as well as the Bears’ Play4Kay Breast Cancer Awareness game. There will be a pink shirt giveaway for the first 200 fans or students.

Brown’s game against Princeton will be the Bears’ Black History Month game.

On February, 9 against Penn, Brown will host its Alumni Day as well as its Equity & Inclusion night.

Saturday, February 25 will be Brown’s Senior Day as well as its Girl Scout game. The Bears will Honor their Seniors prior to tip-off against Columbia and will welcome Girl Scout groups from around the area.

