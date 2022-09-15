Women’s Basketball Announces Strong 2022-23 Schedule

NEW YORK — Seven potential games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, three Postseason WNIT qualifiers, eight matchups against opponents that finished inside the top 100 of last year’s final NET rankings and seven 20-win teams await the Columbia Women’s basketball team this upcoming season.

Coming off the winningest campaign in program history (25-7, 12-2 Ivy), head Coach Megan Griffith ’07CC and the Lions announced the program’s challenging 2022-23 schedule Thursday morning. Columbia will open the season at Memphis on November 7.

“We will be challenged early and throughout our non-conference,” said Griffith, who enters her seventh season coaching the Lions. “With each new season comes new growth opportunities. To be the best, you have to be battle-tested and play the best. An exciting year is on deck for the Lions.”

All of the games against NCAA Tournament opponents on Columbia’s vigorous non-conference slate will come on the road. The test includes 2022 CAA Tournament Champion Delaware (Nov. 10), NCAA Sweet 16 participant Iowa State (Nov. 20) and 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament Champion Massachusetts (Dec. 10). A fourth potential game against an NCAA Qualifier from last year will come at the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament (Nov. 25-27), where Columbia could meet the Hurricanes that Sunday in the four-team, bracket-style event. Miami advanced to the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual national champion South Carolina.

Three more non-conference games will see the Lions take on teams that qualified for last year’s Postseason WNIT. Columbia, which advanced to the national quarterfinals of last year’s tournament, will host Vanderbilt on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium for the home opener on Sunday, November 10 at 2 pm A rematch against the team that eliminated the Lions from the WNIT, Seton Hall, takes place four days later, Nov. 17, in South Orange, New Jersey. The non-conference season comes to a close at home on Dec. 28 against first-round participant Ohio, which fell to the eventual WNIT champion, South Dakota State.

Sandwiched in the middle of that non-conference gauntlet are two additional home games against Marist (Dec. 1) and Lafayette (Dec. 3). The Lions defeated each of those teams last season on the road.

The Ivy League season will ring in on New Year’s Eve at Yale. Columbia will play four of its first five league contests away from home.

The 2023 Ivy League home opener is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, against Harvard. The Lions will play five straight Ivy games at home during the heart of the conference season, hosting Brown (Jan. 21), Dartmouth (Jan. 28), Penn (Feb. 3), Princeton (Feb. 4) and Yale (Feb. 11) in succession. The home and season finale comes on March 4 against Cornell.

The 2023 Ivy League Tournament will be held on the campus of Princeton at Jadwin Gymnasium. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, March 10, followed by the tournament Championship game on Saturday, March 11.

Columbia’s broadcast schedule will be announced once it has been finalized. All home and Ivy League games will be available on ESPN+, or the ESPN family of networks.

